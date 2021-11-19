Mask-wearing cuts new COVID-19 cases by 53%, global studies suggest
By Kelly Hayes
Wearing a mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19 was found to cut the number of new infections by 53%, according to new research compiled by a team that analyzed results from several related studies worldwide. The new findings, published Thursday in the "British Medical Journal," focused on studies...
Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
At times, it feels like we may never get rid of COVID as we approach the second year of the pandemic. Over 5 million people have died worldwide from COVID according to World Meters and there's cases surging across the globe prompting lockdowns and strict guidelines. But there are precautions we can continue to take to avoid contracting the virus. A new study released by The British Medical Journal reveals that wearing masks cuts your chances of getting COVID by 53%. Read on to learn more about the study's findings—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Virologists are warning about the dangers posed by a “horrific” new variant of COVID-19 that was first discovered in southern Africa. The variant, currently named B.1.1.529, has dozens of mutations, making it more likely to be able to evade the protections provided by vaccines. So far the variant has only...
(THE HILL) — The announcement of a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529 this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling. The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, […]
Eric J. Topol is a professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research. Michael T. Osterholm is Regents Professor and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Even though the United States is...
Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information about a new coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa that appears to both be extremely contagious and possess an “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of available vaccines.
The emergence of the omicron variant has already roiled financial markets and led the United States and the European Union to impose travel restrictions. Sajid Javid, the U.K.’s health minister is saying the new variant “is of huge international concern.” In the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci is calling news about the variant “a red flag.” Here’s what you need to know:
The infection with COVID strikes fear in a lot of people, and the idea of reinfection surely sounds even more horrifying. But despite this, a new study brings some good news for anyone who might deal with the coronavirus for the second time during their lifetime. CNN reveals the exhilarating...
BOGOTA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Colombia will seekto vaccinate more than 80% of its population against COVID-19, up from a previous target of 70%, as it looks to cut the risk posed by further waves of the pandemic, Health Minister Fernando Ruiz said on Wednesday. Colombia has reported more than...
In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
For the fourth week in a row, the rate of new global COVID-19 cases rose, mainly led by surges in Europe but also influenced by spikes in the Americas and Western Pacific countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) said yesterday in its weekly pandemic update. More regions show increases. Cases...
The promise of studying abroad has always been a draw of college life: universities advertise their study abroad programs to incoming first-years, many parents urge their kids to travel, and certain majors even list a semester away as a requirement. However, travel restrictions and COVID-19 regulations have drastically impacted present...
Review of studies reinforces the effectiveness of face coverings, handwashing and social distancing. Mask wearing is one of the most effective public health measures for preventing covid-19, reducing incidence of the disease by 53 per cent, according to a review of published research. Stella Talic at Monash University in Australia...
The wearing of face masks could become mandatory in Guernsey to curb rising cases of Covid-19. Chief Minister Peter Ferbrache said the Civil Contingencies Authority would consider making masks compulsory, when they meet on Tuesday. He has written an open letter to islanders urging them to wear face coverings in...
People taking certain antidepressants, particularly fluoxetine, may have a lower death risk from COVID-19, according to research published Nov. 15 in JAMA Network Open. Researchers from the University of California San Francisco and Stanford (Calif.) University analyzed the EHRs of 83,584 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 from January to September 2020. Of those, 3,401 of the adult participants were prescribed selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors — a class of antidepressants. Participants were followed for as long as eight months.
NEW YORK — As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.1 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 768,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering. Just 68.9% of Americans ages 12 and up are...
Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation’s best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. As we all know, symptoms of COVID-19 vary and for those...
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - A new study has looked into how COVID-19 cases are spreading among the white-tailed deer population — leaving some scientists to wonder if the virus could jump back to humans. A group of veterinarians at Penn State published the study, although it has yet to be...
A new statistical analysis supports beliefs that COVID-19 became more lethal in the U.K. in late 2020, while also suggesting that multiple factors—not just the alpha variant of the virus that causes COVID-19—were to blame. Patrick Pietzonka of the University of Cambridge, UK, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on November 24, 2021.
