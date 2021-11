Ahead of the Nov. 2 New Jersey gubernatorial election, more than 900 certified public accountants (CPAs) surveyed by the New Jersey Society of CPAs (NJCPA) said the two highest priorities for New Jersey’s governor should be reducing property taxes and auditing state agencies for overspending and waste. These were followed by improving the state’s infrastructure, reforming the public worker pension system and reducing regulations for businesses.

