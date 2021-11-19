ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Mask-wearing cuts new COVID-19 cases by 53%, global studies suggest

By Kelly Hayes
fox35orlando.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWearing a mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19 was found to cut the number of new infections by 53%, according to new research compiled by a team that analyzed results from several related studies worldwide. The new findings, published Thursday in the "British Medical Journal," focused on studies...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Cuts Your COVID Risk in Half, New Study Shows

At times, it feels like we may never get rid of COVID as we approach the second year of the pandemic. Over 5 million people have died worldwide from COVID according to World Meters and there's cases surging across the globe prompting lockdowns and strict guidelines. But there are precautions we can continue to take to avoid contracting the virus. A new study released by The British Medical Journal reveals that wearing masks cuts your chances of getting COVID by 53%. Read on to learn more about the study's findings—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Global Health#Global Studies#Africa#Europe
WDTN

Five things to know about omicron, new COVID-19 ‘variant of concern’

(THE HILL) – The announcement of a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529 this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling. The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

The New Covid ‘Omicron’ Variant Has the Globe Freaking Out

Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information about a new coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa that appears to both be extremely contagious and possess an “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of available vaccines. The emergence of the omicron variant has already roiled financial markets and led the United States and the European Union to impose travel restrictions. Sajid Javid, the U.K.’s health minister is saying the new variant “is of huge international concern.” In the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci is calling news about the variant “a red flag.” Here’s what you need to know: What’s...
WORLD
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Global COVID-19 cases continue to climb

For the fourth week in a row, the rate of new global COVID-19 cases rose, mainly led by surges in Europe but also influenced by spikes in the Americas and Western Pacific countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) said yesterday in its weekly pandemic update. More regions show increases. Cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
New Scientist

Covid-19 news: Mask wearing cuts infections by 53 per cent

Review of studies reinforces the effectiveness of face coverings, handwashing and social distancing. Mask wearing is one of the most effective public health measures for preventing covid-19, reducing incidence of the disease by 53 per cent, according to a review of published research. Stella Talic at Monash University in Australia...
PUBLIC HEALTH
clevelandstar.com

Study suggests sleep disorders linked to more severe outcomes from COVID-19

Washington [US], November 12 (ANI): A new research has shown a 31 per cent increased risk for hospitalisation and mortality in patients with sleep-disordered breathing and sleep-related hypoxia. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'JAMA Network Open'. The research team, led by Reena Mehra, MD, analysed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Guernsey: Face masks could be mandatory as Covid-19 cases rise

The wearing of face masks could become mandatory in Guernsey to curb rising cases of Covid-19. Chief Minister Peter Ferbrache said the Civil Contingencies Authority would consider making masks compulsory, when they meet on Tuesday. He has written an open letter to islanders urging them to wear face coverings in...
WORLD
beckershospitalreview.com

Antidepressants may lower COVID-19 death risk, study suggests

People taking certain antidepressants, particularly fluoxetine, may have a lower death risk from COVID-19, according to research published Nov. 15 in JAMA Network Open. Researchers from the University of California San Francisco and Stanford (Calif.) University analyzed the EHRs of 83,584 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 from January to September 2020. Of those, 3,401 of the adult participants were prescribed selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors — a class of antidepressants. Participants were followed for as long as eight months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EurekAlert

UK study suggests COVID-19 became much more lethal in late 2020

A new statistical analysis supports beliefs that COVID-19 became more lethal in the U.K. in late 2020, while also suggesting that multiple factors—not just the alpha variant of the virus that causes COVID-19—were to blame. Patrick Pietzonka of the University of Cambridge, UK, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on November 24, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Study Suggest Strategy to Reduce Transmission of COVID-19 at Universities

A new preprint modelling study published on MedRxiv suggests that high levels of vaccination along with asymptomatic testing using lateral flow tests (LFTs) could significantly reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in universities during the autumn term of 2021-2022. Universities present a unique environment for transmission of infections, owing to a...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy