Peloton sued by investor over faulty post-Covid projections

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) stock gained about 9.4% over the last week (five trading days), outperforming the S&P 500 which remained roughly flat over the same period. The rally comes as the company indicated that it was raising around $1.07 billion via a stock sale. Although the stock offering is priced at $46 per share, a discount to the current market price, and also marks a reversal from Peloton’s comments earlier this month that it didn’t require additional capital, it should help to de-risk the company’s financial position at a time when momentum for Peloton products is clearly fading. Peloton stock has come under considerable pressure in recent weeks declining by about 37% over the last month, as the company posted a weaker than expected set of Q1 FY’22 results and slashed its full-year revenue guidance as demand for the company’s products slowed, as the at-home fitness trend fades with people increasingly heading back outdoors. (see update below) Peloton’s margins and profitability are also taking a hit, due to higher commodity and freight costs, a less favorable product mix, and higher marketing costs. Now, is Peloton stock likely to continue its recent rise, or is a sell-off looking more likely? We believe that there is a 62% chance of a rise in Peloton stock over the next month (21 trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on Peloton Stock Chance of Rise for more details.

