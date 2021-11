The Minnesota Department of Health is offering some tips ahead of the holiday season to keep everyone safe and healthy. MDH says as the holiday season rolls around, it’s important now more than ever to get the COVID-19 vaccine as many residents will be traveling for the holidays. Health officials are also encouraging those eligible to receive the booster shot, to do so as well to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. In addition to getting the vaccine, MDH is still recommending that residents wear a mask unless you’re eating. The warning comes as Minnesota is in the middle of another COVID-19 surge.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO