Children As Young As Six Months Could Get COVID-19 Vaccines By Spring, Says Fauci

By Katie Spalding
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been less than three weeks since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave the green light for kids aged five and up to get their COVID-19 vaccinations, and already more than 2.6 million children have received their first shot. That leaves just their pre-K siblings as the only...

