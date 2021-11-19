Blake Lively's decision to not drink led to new business venture.

If you're hosting a holiday party this season, you've likely put a lot of thought into what you'll be serving and that typically includes a cocktail or two. When stocking your bar cart in the days leading up to your event, it's a nice addition to have offerings for guests who are planning not to drink. Instead of providing the usual suspects like club soda, Blake Lively's new line of non-alcoholic, sparkling mixers, Betty Buzz, will make non-drinkers feel like there's something special for them to sip on too. During a recent event, the actress and director explained how she uses the mixers to make gorgeous spirit-free cocktails.

