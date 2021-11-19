ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Lively's decision to not drink led to new business venture.

 7 days ago

Blake Lively Shares Her Tips for Making Festive Holiday Drinks

If you're hosting a holiday party this season, you've likely put a lot of thought into what you'll be serving and that typically includes a cocktail or two. When stocking your bar cart in the days leading up to your event, it's a nice addition to have offerings for guests who are planning not to drink. Instead of providing the usual suspects like club soda, Blake Lively's new line of non-alcoholic, sparkling mixers, Betty Buzz, will make non-drinkers feel like there's something special for them to sip on too. During a recent event, the actress and director explained how she uses the mixers to make gorgeous spirit-free cocktails.
Blake Lively Shares Disadvantage Of Not Drinking At Parties: 'A Little Alienating'

Blake Lively doesn't drink alcohol and feels estranged at parties for not drinking, so she founded her own line of non-alcoholic beverage. Lively may not be into drinking, but she's very social. The Betty Buzz founder spoke to reporters about why she doesn't drink alcohol and what made her decide to start her own line of non-alcoholic mixers.
