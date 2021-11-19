ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele Says on ’30’ She Didn’t Feel the Need to ‘Wail All the Time Anymore’

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdele has spent the past 15 years doing two things very, very well: releasing four smash albums with titles tied to her age at the time of recording, and filling said collections with wildly powerful, titanic vocals. But in a new interview with NPR‘s Rachel Martin, the British pop superstar said...

thebrag.com

Adele says she was ’embarrassed’ by the public’s reaction to her divorce

Adele has revealed that she was “embarrassed” by the public’s reaction to her divorce from her ex-husband, charity CEO Simon Konecki. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Adele opened up about the 2019 split, telling the publication that the internet was flooded with memes over how heartbreaking her next album would be because of it.
HuffingtonPost

Adele Says Her Son Had No Idea She Was 'Adele'

Adele’s son is in for a big surprise. The British singer told Oprah Winfrey in her highly anticipated “Adele: One Night Only” special Sunday that her son, 9-year-old Angelo, isn’t really aware yet that his mom is mega famous. “So does Angelo know that you are Adele?” Winfrey asked the...
Adele
Simon Konecki
E! News

Adele Almost Didn’t Release 30 for This Reason

Watch: Taylor's Scarf, Adele Fan Proposal & Paris Interrogation. We were close to not having it all—according to Adele. Ahead of the release of her latest project, 30, the Grammy winner recently revealed she had second thoughts about her fourth studio album's debut. "There were moments, when I was writing...
Page Six

Adele’s Oprah concert proves she didn’t lose her voice with those pounds

There are some singers who make you feel music in a way you didn’t realize you’d been missing — until you hear them again. Someone like Barbra Streisand, someone like Whitney Houston, and now, someone like Adele. So, to hear the 15-time Grammy winner in “Adele One Night Only” — a CBS concert special pre-taped at LA’s Griffith Observatory with the Hollywood sign in the backdrop — was a revelation all over again Sunday, six years after she released “25” and five days before she releases its much-anticipated follow-up, “30,” on Friday.
Vulture

Adele ‘Didn’t Read the Room’ When Posting That Bantu Knot Photo

Adele reminded the world that the United Kingdom is an island last August when she posted a candid photo of herself wearing a full head of Bantu knots with a feather collar and Jamaican flag top. “Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London 🇬🇧🇯🇲,” she captioned the post, in honor of London’s annual carnival going virtual. Adele admits sharing a photo of herself in Bantu knots lacked “context.” For those outside of the wide-reaching African diaspora, Bantu knots are a traditional protective hairstyle that’s existed for over a century. Like locs, box braids, and cornrows, they hold significance in Black communities in spite of a fraught history of cultural appropriation. “There was so much going on in America at that point,” she told The Face magazine, referring to protests honoring George Floyd, who was killed by police violence last year. “I didn’t read the room and I fucking should have because I live in America. But my [Black] girlfriends here, they were like, ‘Are you all right? We’re not offended personally because we know you, but this is why [people are upset].’ My biggest question is why I felt the need to fucking post that when I’m so fucking private anyway. I was having such a lovely day with my friends in Jamaica, and that’s the vibe of Notting Hill Carnival for me, always has been. But I didn’t give that any context either.”
Billboard

Adele’s ‘My Little Love’ & Six Other Songs From Famous Moms About Their Kids

One of the unspoken perks of being a new pop star mom is sharing your joy by penning an homage to your little bundle of joy. It’s a time-honored tradition that got a 2021 revamp on Adele‘s just-released 30 album, on which the singer engages in a spoken word back-and-forth with her eight-year-old son Angelo on the affecting “My Little Love.”
Celebrities
