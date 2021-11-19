ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The Pants Predicts: Iowa vs Illinois

By JPinIC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Iowa Hawkeyes took home another win last week as they defeated the Minnesota Gophers 27-22. That’s the same Gophers team that Illinois defeated 14-6 in their last action two weeks ago. Now the Hawkeyes and Illini are set to face off in the home finale for Iowa as...

IOWA 28, NEBRASKA 21: NEVER IN DOUBT!?

The Iowa Hawkeyes roared back from down 21-6 in the most unconventional way possible to defeat the Nebraska Cornhuskers 28-21 in Lincoln. The win puts Iowa at 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten) while the Huskers continue their streak of close, but no cigar as they fall to 3-9 (1-8 Big Ten).
Week 12 scouting notebook | No. 17 Iowa vs. Illinois

The No. 17 Iowa football team will host 4-6 Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. In each of the Illini’s two upset victories this season — against Penn State and Minnesota — the Illinois running backs had ample space to create big plays. Iowa’s front seven must work to win the line of scrimmage and not allow many large gains on the ground.
Iowa vs. Illinois pick: Quarterback situation, effective defenses under spotlight

IOWA CITY — Iowa is in a rare position. With Alex Padilla and Spencer Petras both practicing, the Hawkeyes can leave Illinois guessing about who will start. “I’ve got to be honest with you,” offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said. “It’s kind of nice to be in that chair where you can play dumb like a fox and be a little coy about your quarterback situation.”
Editor score predictions: Nebraska vs. Iowa

Landon Wirt, senior sports editor: Nebraska 23, Iowa 17. Nebraska football’s season has made very little sense. The Huskers have played top-10 opponents like Oklahoma, Michigan and Ohio State extremely close. Conversely, Nebraska’s also put up relatively poor performances against Illinois, Purdue and Minnesota. All but one of the Huskers’ losses have been by one score or less, and Nebraska has yet to lose a game by double-digits this year.
Iowa Football Opponent Preview: Nerbaska

Heading into the final week of the 2021 regular season, Iowa football fans find themselves in a strange position of rooting for their rival Minnesota in hopes of reaching the Big Ten Championship. If the Gophers can defeat Wisconsin on Friday, it will leave Iowa in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten West…assuming the Hawkeyes can take care of business against Nebraska on Black Friday.
Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
Florida football has a new head coach according to Wikipedia

Someone decided to update Billy Napier’s Wikipedia page to make him the next head coach of the Florida football program. After firing former head coach Dan Mullen, the Florida football team is in dire need of a new program builder, someone along the lines of Billy Napier of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
KIRK SPEAKS: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Folks. Black Friday is almost here, which means I will spend more money than I should on useless shit, and also that it’s time for Iowa’s regular season closer against Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Cornhuskers have a very bad record, but have played teams very close all...
Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
College football world reacts to ‘sparse’ crowd for Kansas State-Texas game

The Texas Longhorns are having their final game of the season against the Kansas State Wildcats and let’s say things haven’t gone to plan for today’s game. Texas was progressing well at the start of the season but after a loss to rival Oklahoma, the Longhorns went on a six-game losing streak that is still going. Now at 4-7, morale is rather low in Austin and that’s apparent with the crowd of today’s game.
#18 Iowa Hawkeyes vs Illinois Fighting Illini Game Center

It was another week with some less than stellar moments from the Iowa Hawkeyes, but the result was another win. Iowa struggled at times on both sides of the ball against the Gophers and nearly let some mind-boggling end of game decisions cost them, but ultimately came away with a 27-22 win over Minnesota to move to 8-2 on the season.
Live Updates 4th Quarter; Illinois 16 vs. Iowa 20

The Iowa Hawkeyes are back inside Kinnick Stadium for the final time in 2021. They'll play host to a hungry Illinois team that is hoping to have a shot at making a bowl game under first-year coach Bret Bielema. The former Hawkeye alum and current coach will not be in Iowa City on Saturday after contracting COVID-19 earlier this week. There are 16 seniors that will go through senior day ceremonies on Saturday, but could return next season due to a free year of eligibility because of COVID-19.
Minnesota vs. Iowa prediction, odds, pick and more

Iowa: -4.5 (-106) Last weekend, the Minnesota Gophers were coming off an ugly 14-6 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini. The defense for Illinois dominated Minnesota with six sacks and two interceptions. The Gophers are 6-3 this season, ranking 2nd in the Big Ten-West. The offense is scoring 25.9 points on 361.7 yards per game. The Gophers favor their run game, as they rush the ball 68.49% of the time, which is 4th in the nation. They rank 8th in rushes per game with 45.9. Senior quarterback Tanner Morgan leads the way with 1,357 passing yards and six touchdowns this season. Running back Trey Potts has 552 rushing yards and six touchdowns; however, the Gophers have several backs that have scored multiple rushing touchdowns this season.
Minnesota Gophers Football vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Predictions

Ugh. In news that will shock no one, losing to Illinois has dimmed the staff’s optimism considerably coming into the Iowa road trip. Please feel free to call a good offense for the Gophers this weekend and surprise us Mike Sanford. The predictions. This week’s thoughts. Blake: Yes, a shutout...
