The wait is over for Taylor Swift fans as the singer’s re-released version of her album Red is finally out on streaming services and store shelves. First released in 2012, Swift re-recorded the album this year, after her label Big Machine sold the original masters to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings. Swift quickly spoke out against the sale, saying it was done without her consultation and effectively put her legacy “in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.” The singer announced shortly afterwards that she would re-record her first six albums. Red (Taylor’s Version) follows the release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version),...

