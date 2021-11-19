ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patagonia’s Yvon Chouinard Has Set the Standard for Sustainable Business Practices

By Eva Crouse
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, is widely acclaimed as an industry leader who is setting the standard for sustainable business practices. Patagonia’s inspirational philosophy, which guides them toward innovative sustainability, has become a trademark of the brand that generates consumer loyalty, awareness and motivation to protect the planet we all call...

fairfieldcitizenonline.com

The Top 3 Sustainable Business Practices for Entrepreneurs

As entrepreneurs, we often forget to look at our business journey as a part of life. There is not one single business journey out there that has been perfect, but choosing how to pursue sustainability is worth admiring. Sustainability can mean so many different things, but in short, it means...
ECONOMY
Mashed

The Real Reason Patagonia Has A Food Line

What if we told you that you could buy a winter jacket as well as food and drink for your Thanksgiving table all from the same vendor? You actually can on the website of the famous outdoor clothing company, Patagonia, and its own food line, Patagonia Provisions. It sells everything from cider, wine, and sake to salmon. You can even buy items such as buffalo jerky and dried apples, which are perfect to pack in the kids' snack bags for school.
AGRICULTURE
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Business Board Games

Net Zero Game 2050 is a new board game that challenges players to run a business sustainably while navigating climate change. The game comes from a Danish company of the same name and players assume roles like green executive officers, green risk officers and green sustainability officers. The game includes...
HOBBIES
miami.edu

Procter & Gamble executive: ‘Sustainability is good business’

Virginie Helias, chief sustainability officer for the world’s largest consumer goods company, discussed product innovations that “delight customers” while reducing their carbon footprint in a webinar hosted by the University of Miami Patti and Allan Herbert Business School. Helias, named in 2012 to develop and operationalize Procter & Gamble’s sustainability...
BUSINESS
ArchDaily

How Emerging Practices Approach Sustainability in Architecture

How Emerging Practices Approach Sustainability in Architecture. The climate crisis has become a staple of the architecture discourse, with the field slowly acknowledging its contribution to environmental issues and seeking to reframe its values and approaches. However, there is an evident lack of commitment and consistency in addressing the matter and an absence of systemic change. Emerging practices, organizations and startups are carving a new architecture practice, slowly unfolding a paradigm shift beyond "green" add-ons and technical equipment. Addressing environmental issues on multiple levels, from policy and design strategies to materials and construction processes, the following are some of the actors reframing the profession's relationship with sustainability.
ENTERTAINMENT
techweez.com

KQ’s Africa Aviation and Travel Innovation Summit To Explore Sustainable Business Strategies

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ), in partnership with Embraer S.A, the multinational aerospace manufacturer and Africa Airlines Association (AFRAA), has announced it will co-host a three-day aviation innovation summit named Africa Aviation and Travel Innovation. It will be a three-day show in Nairobi and will explore the theme Enhancing Intra-African...
SMALL BUSINESS
pv-magazine.com

UK business claims to offer ‘world’s most sustainable lithium-ion battery’

An advanced-battery company based in the West Midlands of England claims to have developed “the most sustainable, low-waste lithium-ion battery in the world.”. Aceleron says its “compression technology method” has enabled it to produce products in which every component can be accessed for repair, replacement or upgrade. The company claims its ‘Essential' product is fully recycable, effectively giving the device an “infinite lifespan,” according to co-founder and chief technical officer Carlton Cummins.
BUSINESS
95.5 FM WIFC

Two leading U.S. sustainable business groups merge

BOSTON (Reuters) – Two leading U.S. sustainable-business groups on Wednesday said they have merged to improve services and advocacy and to help members find better investment opportunities. Interest in so-called “responsible investing” has soared as individuals and institutions pour money into funds that use environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors...
ECONOMY
cobizmag.com

