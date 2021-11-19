ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mexican military arrests wife of notorious drug lord 'El Mencho'

MSNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Vigil, Former Chief of International Operations...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs

Authorities in Bengaluru, India arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed performer in the Indian film world was allegedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hashish oil, all in proximity of an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigration status.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KVIA

US offers $5 million rewards for 4 Mexican drug lords

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. government is offering $5 million rewards for information leading to the capture of four Mexican drug lords. Those subject to the $5 million bounty included Aureliano Guzman-Loera, the brother of imprisoned capo Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. The State Department said Friday the four operate in the northern Mexico states of Sinaloa and Chihuahua. Guzman-Loera and three brothers from the Salgueiro-Nevarez family were indicted in the United States of conspiring to traffick marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, was responsible for about 61,000 overdose deaths in the United States between March 2020 and 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Lord#Dea#U S#Mexican#International Operations#The U S Dea
raventribune.com

Strike against the most powerful cartel: Mexico’s drug lord’s wife caught

The drug trafficker “El Menzo” is the leader of Mexico’s most powerful criminal gang. Now the soldiers have arrested his wife. The 58-year-old is said to have managed the funds of the Jalisco Nua Generacial Cartel. Nemesio Oseguerre, or “El Menzo”, the wife of Mexico’s most wanted drug trafficker, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
International Business Times

Wife Of Mexico’s Most Wanted Drug Cartel Leader Arrested

Mexican military have arrested the wife of the country's most wanted man, “El Mencho,” known as the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Rosalinda Gonzalez Valencia, who allegedly runs the CJNG's finances, was arrested in Zapopan in “a significant blow to the financial structure of organized crime in the state,” the defense ministry said Tuesday in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Mexico's most wanted: Wife of cartel boss 'El Mencho' held

Mexican security forces have arrested the wife of "El Mencho", Mexico's most wanted man and the leader of the feared Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Rosalinda González is suspected of running the CJNG's finances. Mexico's defence ministry said she was arrested in Zapopán, the same city where she was detained...
PUBLIC SAFETY
95.7 KEZJ

Mexican National Living in Jerome Sentenced on Drug Distribution Charges

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 32-year-old Mexican man was sentenced to a little less than seven years to federal prison on drug distribution charges. According to acting U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., Luis Leyva Verduzco was sentenced to six years and eight months to prison on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. In 2020 Magic Valley law enforcement learned Verduzco, who lived in Jerome, had been dealing methamphetamine throughout the valley. In March of this year, officers watched him go to and from a milk house in Gooding County. Law enforcement searched the milk house and found 2.88 pounds of methamphetamine and 46.64 grams of fentanyl hidden in a cabinet drawer. Verduzco will likely be deported to Mexico once his sentence is complete. The Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Gooding Prosecutor's Office and Idaho State Police were involved in the investigation along with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
JEROME, ID
The Independent

Mexican pre-school wins lottery, then gets terrorised by paramilitary gang

A Mexican pre-school’s dream come true has spiralled into a nightmare after winning a state-sponsored lottery drew violence from a local gang.The José María Morelos y Pavón kindergarten in El Nacimiento, Chiapas won about $940,000 in a lottery themed after President Lopez Obrador’s quest to sell his airplane. Families initially celebrated the win, planning repairs for the school and donations to their community.Then a gang called Los Petules heard about the money. Instead of repairs, the criminals demanded that families use their winnings to buy them guns for an upcoming attack they planned on a rival gang. The families...
LOTTERY
foxsanantonio.com

DEA: Colombia's most wanted drug lord captured

SAN ANTONIO — His name is Dairo Antonio Usuga aka Otoniel... after decades of being on the DEA’s Most Wanted List, Otoniel was captured on October 23, a huge blow for drug trafficking from Colombia since the death of Pablo Escobar according to the Colombian president. He is accused of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New York Post

Texas authorities claim Mexican cartels murdering people on US soil

Mexican drug cartels are murdering people and dumping their bodies on the US side of the border — including a woman who had been raped and mutilated, law enforcement officials said Thursday. Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez told Fox News that Texas Rangers are investigating cartel activity...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Border Patrol Agents Arrest 4 MS-13 Gang Members In Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector agents arrested four Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members and two other migrants previously incarcerated for sexual crimes. Within a 14-hour time span, RGV agents arrested four individuals actively involved in gangs. All four men were identified as MS-13 gang members. Record checks revealed two of the gang members were previously deported from the United States. On Nov. 9, Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents apprehended one man after he illegally entered the United States near McAllen. At the station, records checks revealed the 37-year-old Guatemalan national was convicted of lewd lascivious behavior of a child younger than 16 years old. He was sentenced to more than 21 months confinement. On Nov. 12, Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of six migrants near Roma. Record checks revealed one of the men has an active warrant for his arrest out of Orange County in Florida for lascivious battery. All subjects were processed accordingly, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.  
LAW ENFORCEMENT
observernewsonline.com

Area drug trafficker arrested

On Wednesday, 11/17/2021 Investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group (SEG) attempted to serve an outstanding warrant for arrest at a residence on Hickory Lincolnton Highway. The person named on that warrant was not present. A resident of Hickory Lincolnton Highway property, Joshua Lee Franklin, subsequently consented to a search of the premises.
HICKORY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy