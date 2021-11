CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving travel is taking off as Charlotte city leaders discuss how to handle the federal vaccine mandate for City of Charlotte airport employees. According to an update at Monday’s Charlotte City Council meeting, all City of Charlotte employees who are federal contractors will have to submit proof of vaccination by the week of Jan. 18. At this time, that includes all city employees who hold an airport Secured Identification Display Area (SIDA) badge, according to a presentation at the meeting.

