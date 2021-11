MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – A sheriff’s pursuit through Contra Costa County ended in a fiery crash, shutting down lanes on the Carquinez Bridge for hours late Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The Contra County sheriff’s office said that at about 8:52 p.m. a deputy traveling eastbound on I-80 in the area of Highway 4 attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an Audi that was driving recklessly at speeds of approximately 120 mph. The driver failed to yield and the deputy initiated a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was terminated shortly prior to the bridge. The driver...

MARTINEZ, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO