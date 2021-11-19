ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Stax Academy on working with Justin Timberlake

By WREG Web
WREG
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents at Stax Music Academy are seeing the fruits of their labor after working with...

www.wreg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Did Britney’s Fiancé Shade Her Ex Justin Timberlake? His IG Story Is Telling

When it comes to Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s breakup drama, there really is no end in sight. Although the couple split up back in 2002, they’re still a constant topic of conversation. Maybe it’s because their double denim red carpet look comes back every Halloween. Maybe it’s because of the recent upsurge in documentaries about the “Toxic” singer. Or maybe it’s because Sam Asghari, Spears’ fiancé, just shaded Timberlake on his Instagram Stories — the drama is too good.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Justin Timberlake Wants To 'Talk Privately' With Britney Spears

Despite sharing a public apology to his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears on Instagram earlier this year, Justin Timberlake reportedly has more to get off his chest and wants to speak privately with the singer now that her 13-year conservatorship has finally come to an end. To recap, the duo dated for...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Justin Timberlake Suffers From 'Worst Year Of His Life' Due To Reputation Issues?

Justin Timberlake reportedly tries to brace himself as he has been itching to close his "tough year" after becoming the subject of several negative reports. Hollywood celebrities and stars surely fought their own battles this year - from health concerns to career issues. Timberlake, unfortunately, became one of them after facing the worst among the worst this year.
CELEBRITIES
nowdecatur.com

Justin Timberlake And Janet Jackson’s SuperBowl Performance Producer Speaks Out

Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson's Super Bowl performance producer say they felt “betrayed” by wardrobe mishap. In an upcoming episode of the docuseries The New York Times Presents: Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson former MTV senior vice president Salli Frattini, who was a producer for the halftime show, said, “I was a wreck, personally, and I pretty much just lost it. I was in tears. People were crying. It was really upsetting. It’s very emotional. I felt betrayed.” The producer continued, “My instincts told me that there was a private conversation between wardrobe, stylist and artist where someone thought this would be a good idea, and it backfired.”
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Mitchell
Person
Justin Timberlake
CinemaBlend

Trolls 3 Is Officially Happening, So Justin Timberlake Really Can't Stop The Feeling

Few animated franchises have been able to capture the attention of moviegoers over the past few years like Dreamworks Animation’s Trolls, which kicked off in 2016. The vibrant, music-infused movies have provided audiences with big laughs, sweet character moments and toe-tapping tunes. As a result, the series has brought in some solid financial numbers at the box office and has even spawned a few TV spinoffs. So it shouldn’t be too surprising to hear that Universal has officially set a date for a third installment, meaning Justin Timberlake won’t be able to stop that feeling. And he’ll definitely be feeling it on the big screen this time around as well.
MOVIES
Ok Magazine

Justin Timberlake Would 'Love' To Talk To Ex Britney Spears, But Doesn't Want To Interrupt 'The Life She Is Seeking': Source

Justin Timberlake seems to be happy for his ex-girlfriend, Britney Spears, after her conservatorship was terminated earlier this month. And while the 40-year-old — who issued a public apology to Spears in February — would "love to talk to Britney if Britney wanted to talk to him," per a HollywoodLife insider, he doesn't want to impede on the pop star's new life.
CELEBRITIES
nashvillelifestyles.com

Justin Timberlake's Twelve Thirty Club Brings Sexy Back to Broadway

The Twelve Thirty Club, helmed by twelve-time James Beard Award nominee and restaurant innovator Sam Fox, alongside partner, music superstar Justin Timberlake, is a multifaceted venue that combines everything great about Nashville: the music, the food and drink, and the people. But it’s the swanky and distinctive atmosphere, and the...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stax Academy#Stax Music Academy#Midsouth Native#Jt
CinemaBlend

As Divorce With Brandon Blackstock Continues, Kelly Clarkson Reveals The Private Way She Often Grieves

Kelly Clarkson’s divorce battle with Brandon Blackstock has been difficult, to say the least. It has been turbulent for the former couple as issues like co-parenting their two children and their shared properties have come into play. Of course, going through such a rough time would be emotional for anyone, but Clarkson (by her admission) tends to be a very emotional person even without such provocations. Despite putting her feelings on public display countless times already, the pop star also needs some solitude to deal with her current situation, and has opened up about how often she grieves in private.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Told Drake, Kim K, JAY-Z, & Travis Scott That He's Richer Than All Of Them Combined

There are so many headline-worthy moments from Kanye West's recent appearance on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that you'll probably be reading about this interview for the next few days, but one of the quickest soundbites to take-off has to do with a group text message that Ye claims he sent to JAY-Z, Pusha-T, Drake, his wife Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, and Kid Cudi, telling them that he has more money than all of them combined.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elvis Presley’s Grandchildren: Meet The Rock Legend’s 4 Grandkids, Including Look-Alike Benjamin

Elvis Presley’s legacy continues through his four grandchildren. Learn more about the King of Rock and Roll’s grandkids, including the late Benjamin Keough. Does Elvis Presley need an introduction? Probably not, but here’s a brief one anyway: the late singer and actor was regarded as the official King of Rock and Roll during his reign in the 1950s and ensuing years, releasing celebrated tracks like “Love Me Tender,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Heartbreak Hotel,” to name a few. He wed Priscilla Presley (née Wagner) in 1967, becoming the poster couple of the 20th century. They split in 1973, but not before welcoming their one and only child, daughter Lisa Marie Presley.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg Lets Daughter, 11, Paint His Nails In Adorable Video

Mark Wahlberg is officially the best girl dad ever as he let his 11-year-old daughter, Grace, paint his nails in a cute new video. Mark Wahlberg, 50, proved he is the best girl dad when he posted a video of himself after his 11-year-old daughter, Grace, painted his nails. In the video, Mark said to the camera, “I thought Halloween was over…she got me again,” as he held up his hand which was covered in extremely long pointed tips with black spiderwebs painted on them.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Guardian

Eighties pop star Debbie Gibson: ‘The price of fame is high. I have a therapist on speed dial!’

Thirty-three years ago – in musical terms, an epoch – Debbie Gibson was the most famous American teen pop star on Earth. At 17 she was as loved by teenagers as Billie Eilish was at 17, in polar opposite ways. Gibson, uncool and critically dismissed, was the wholesome, toothsome innocent who sang upbeat, unapologetically weedy songs about adolescent love. Eilish, peerlessly cool and critically sacred, remains a sad-eyed cynic singing unapologetically disturbing songs about death, sex and generational neuroses. If popular culture is unrecognisable from 1988, as it should be, one aspect remains identical: the constant judgment of female public figures over their physicality, as Eilish always is and Gibson still is, harangued on social media for being “too thin” since her 2013 Lyme disease diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy