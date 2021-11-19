ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Schools are surveying students to improve teaching. But many teachers find the feedback too difficult to act on

Education departments have been investing in feedback-based tools to assess school performance. These include student perception surveys, where students provide feedback on the quality of their learning and their experiences in the classroom or at school. The hope is such feedback will provide teachers and other school staff with information to help foster a positive learning environment. But our recent study shows teachers don’t know how to act on the data from the surveys, and that students question the value of them. It’s one thing to invest in and gather feedback, but without the ability to act on it, the feedback...
EDUCATION
University of Arkansas

Graduate Students in English Academic Conference Spring 2022: Call for Proposals

The Graduate Students in English 2022 Interdisciplinary Conference will be held Friday and Saturday, April 1-2, 2022. This year's theme is "Aberrations, Deviations, and Mutations." "Reality is infinitely diverse, compared with even the subtlest conclusions of abstract thought and does not allow of clear-cut and sweeping distinctions. Reality resists classification."...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
seattleschools.org

No School Day – Student Led Conference Day

Student-Led Conferences (SLCs) will allow students to present to their family and their advisory teacher about their progress and next steps. Caregivers will have the chance to make appointments with other teachers as well. Please contact your student’s advisory teacher for more information. Photo by lucas law on Unsplash.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Kenton Times

Attend conference

Shelby Ruhlen (left), social-emotional learning director at Hardin Northern and Phylissa Daquino, mental health counselor at Family Resource Center in Kenton attended the All Ohio Counselors Conference on Oct. 27-29. Hardin Northern was one of five Ohio schools to have the trip completely funded through the Ohio School Wellness Initiative (OSWI) which is a grant program through Miami University. Ruhlen and Daquino were able to attend sessions to learn different ways to meet the social, emotional, mental, and behavioral health needs of youth and their families both at school and in the community.
KENTON, OH
hamlethub.com

Eastern student Catrina Sullivan of Danbury presents at plant biology conference

Two biology students from Eastern Connecticut State University presented at the 85th Annual Meeting of the Northeastern Section of the American Society of Plant Biologists (NE-ASPB), held virtually on Oct. 30. Among the students was Catrina Sullivan, a senior Biology major from Danbury. Her project was titled "Characterization of Medicago...
DANBURY, CT
farmforum.net

Student photo, essay contests announced for Soil Health Conference

PIERRE, SD – The South Dakota Soil Health Coalition has announced student soil health photo and essay contests in conjunction with its annual conference. The contests are open to all students from middle school through post-secondary. The winners of the contests will be announced during the Soil Health Conference, Jan. 18-19, 2022, at the Best Western Ramkota Hotel in Aberdeen, SD.
PIERRE, SD
University of Dallas News

UD faculty and students attend De Nicola Ethics Conference at Notre Dame

A contingent of UD professors and students traveled to the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., to attend the conference: ‘I Have Called You by Name:’ Human Dignity in a Secular World. Held from Nov.11-14, the conference was organized by the De Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Herald

Students at Genesee Valley attend state leadership conference

BELMONT — Two students from Genesee Valley Central School attended a leadership conference as part of the YMCA’s Youth and Government program. Senior Nathan Slawson and junior Sophia Gugino attended the conference in Suffern with other student leaders from across New York state. The conference is designed to teach leadership...
BELMONT, NY
seattleschools.org

After School Enrichment Program – Not Offered Fall/Winter 2021

The Kimball Enrichment Program is proud to host a number of classes after school this year. Students will have a choice of art, languages, science and movement. Our goal is to help Kimball students receive a balanced education through the enrichment program. Parent Information. The spring Semester will begin on...
EDUCATION
CBS Austin

Hundreds of high school students gather at YMCA Youth & Government District Conference

AUSTIN, Texas – Dozens of Texas students gathered at Akins High School Saturday, for the Annual Youth and Government District Conference. At the event, students took on legislative and judicial sessions for a hands-on learning approach to the democratic process in the lone star state. In mock sessions, student debated and drafted bills in house and senate, and even held mock trials complete with student attorneys, witnesses, and jurors.
AUSTIN, TX
Hartselle Enquirer

Local students hone leadership skills at youth conference

Morgan County students Jonathan Norris and Madyson Swoopes attend the Alfa Youth Leadership Conference earlier this month at the Alabama 4-H Center in Columbiana. The conference is designed to teach ninth- and 10th-grade students how to advocate for agriculture, identify their potential and step into leadership roles. Sponsors are the Alabama Farmers Federation, Morgan County Farmers Federation and Alabama Farm Credit. Norris, of Decatur, attends the Alabama School of Cybertechnology and Engineering, while Swoopes, of Trinity, attends West Morgan High School. Alabama Farmers Federation’s Hunter McBrayer and Alabama Farm Credit’s Jacob Robertson (left and right) celebrate the students’ involvement.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
lpheralddispatch.com

Michigan City High School tech students attend conference with Sullair

MICHIGAN CITY — Sullair welcomed Michigan City High School Technical Education students to the Sullair booth at the recent 2021 Best Practices Conference and Expo in Schaumburg, Illinois. The students traveled more than 90 miles to meet with Sullair engineers, and sales and marketing professionals to learn about the company...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Technician Online

SBP executive order creates student-led committee to liaison with University Police

On Oct. 25, Student Body President McKenzy Heavlin signed Executive Order No. 03, Establishment of the Student Body Select Department on University Police Relations and Student Input, which established a committee of students that will liaison with University Police in order to better communicate student concerns with safety issues on campus.
COLLEGES
ttu.edu

Winners of the 2021 Arts & Humanities Graduate Student Research Conference Announced

Master’s and doctoral students presented their thesis topics to a judging panel. Texas Tech University's Graduate School hosted its 11th annual Arts & Humanities Graduate Student Research Conference on Nov. 11. The conference featured paper presentations between 10-15 minutes each by graduate students, highlighting research and work in the arts and humanities.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy