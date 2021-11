Why fentanyl? A paper clip. A dollar bill. A raisin. A stick of gum. These are all everyday objects that weigh, give or take, one gram. Now, pick one of these, and imagine dividing it into 10 pieces. Then take one of those pieces, and divide it into 10 more pieces. Now take one of those pieces, if you can find one, and divide it, once again, into 10 more. Finally, take two of those tiny fragments, each one-thousandth of a paper clip or dollar bill, and hold them in your hand. That, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration, is the weight of fentanyl it takes to kill an average person.

