Environment

COP26 Glasgow Climate Pact: What You Need To Know

By TD Wealth
 7 days ago
The hits and misses from COP26. The COP26 Climate Summit in Scotland is...

TheConversationAU

The ocean is our greatest climate regulator. It must be a stronger part of climate policy and action

The German linguist Heinrich Zimmer once described the ocean as “limitless and immortal … the beginning and end of all things on Earth”. Standing on the shores of any ocean, one can easily sense this. Yet, the more we reveal about the myriad processes within the world’s oceans, the more we begin to question just how limitless and immortal the ocean truly is. The ocean is one of the Earth’s greatest climate regulators. It absorbs almost a third of emitted carbon dioxide and more than 90% of excess heat. But the latest scientific report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Glasgow Pact: Key lines from the Cop26 agreement

Wording on fossil fuels, finance and indigenous peoples was hashed out over months of negotiations and finalised at Cop26. The wording of the new Glasgow Pact might not seem controversial to the uninitiated, but they have been subject to months – and in some cases years – of legal wrangling.
WORLD
The Independent

Cop26: Nations announce landmark Glasgow climate pact after last-minute weakening on coal

The Cop26 climate summit has finally concluded after nations agreed to a landmark deal aimed at preventing catastrophic global warming.Talks dragged on for more than 24 hours after the Glasgow conference was due to end amid intense negotiations over contentious issues like fossil fuel subsidies, emission-reduction timelines and climate finance for developing nations.China and India made a last-minute intervention to water down language in the final text on coal. The language was changed to “phase down” on unabated coal power instead of the stronger “phase out”. Several countries made angry statements following the...
ENVIRONMENT
#Climate#Glasgow#Esg#The Glasgow Climate Pact#Td Asset Management
Rolling Stone

The New Covid ‘Omicron’ Variant Has the Globe Freaking Out

Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information about a new coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa that appears to both be extremely contagious and possess an “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of available vaccines. The emergence of the omicron variant has already roiled financial markets and led the United States and the European Union to impose travel restrictions. Sajid Javid, the U.K.’s health minister is saying the new variant “is of huge international concern.” In the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci is calling news about the variant “a red flag.” Here’s what you need to know: What’s...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

5 big ideas: how Australia can tackle climate change while restoring nature, culture and communities

Australia’s plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050 relies heavily on unproven technologies to sequester carbon from the atmosphere, among other things. But we already have solutions based in restoring nature and Country. In fact, nature-based solutions can deliver one third of promised global cuts in emissions. Our new report, which brings together expertise from across Australia, reveals how we can make this happen using proven approaches including: Indigenous-led work on Country keeping our existing forests and woodlands safe from land clearing restoring ailing ecosystems simplifying access to carbon markets and mapping ways of working with nature rather than technology to store emissions....
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Even if we halt global warming, local climates will change – and we need new experiments to understand how

There’s a big question mark over whether the world will keep global warming below the limits set out in the Paris Agreement. But even if we do, the climate will keep evolving – and society needs to prepare for this. At the moment, climate models don’t tell us much about a future world in which temperatures have stabilised. As our research published today argues, new model experiments are needed to close this knowledge gap and better understand the challenges ahead. For example, in southern Australia, climate change has already caused a trend towards less rain and more frequent and prolonged drought....
ENVIRONMENT
Seeking Alpha

European countries implement stricter curbs amid rise in new COVID-19 infections

European nations have started imposing stricter measures as the continent battled a surge in coronavirus cases, Reuters reports. Slovakia's two-week lockdown from Thursday followed neighbouring Austria, which began a lockdown on Monday. Authorities ordered all but essential shops and services closed and banned people from travelling outside their districts unless going to work, school, or a doctor. Gatherings of more than six people were banned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Croatia's truffle hunters seek habitat protection amid climate change

The sound of paws scurrying along the forest floor echoes through Croatia's northwestern woods, where the hunt for truffles is being threatened by climate change and deforestation -- stirring fears that the country's gastronomic goldmine may be at risk. Along with climate change and diminishing water tables, Muzica says poor forest management has also threatened future harvests, with officials giving preferential treatment to the timber industry.
ENVIRONMENT
WBRE

Five things to know about omicron, new COVID-19 ‘variant of concern’

(THE HILL) – The announcement of a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529 this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling. The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Cop26: What is in the latest draft of the Glasgow climate change agreement?

The United Nations Cop26 summit in Glasgow is seen as humanity’s last best chance of reining in global warming to below 1.5C above pre-industrial levels – viewed by experts as essential to avoid catastrophic climate change.But as the two-week summit enters its final day, there are fears that the agreement due to be sealed on Friday will not go far enough.So what is in the latest draft of the proposed agreement, released by the Cop26 presidency led by UK minister Alok Sharma at 7.14am after negotiations lasting late into the night?• The document voices “alarm and utmost concern” that human...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

What does the Glasgow Pact mean for climate action – and the public?

The gavel came down on two weeks of Cop26 climate talks on Saturday night. The gavel has finally come down on the Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow. Here are some of the key questions about the summit answered. – What has been agreed?. The deal requests countries revisit and strengthen...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

What does the Glasgow Pact mean for climate action – and the public?

The gavel has finally come down on the Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow. Here are some of the key questions about the summit answered. The deal requests countries revisit and strengthen their 2030 national climate action targets so they are in line with the Paris Agreement goal of keeping warming to “well below” 2C and pursuing efforts to limit temperature rise to 1.5C, by the end of 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
