Behaviour Interactive's Dead by Daylight, the world's premiere serial killer simulator, will be the next freebie offered up by the Epic Games Store. I mean, it's hard to argue with 'free' for anything, but this is one of the best asymmetrical multiplayer experiences out there: a game of cat-and-mouse where you'll get some of the biggest scares in your life and, when it goes right, the utter exhilaration of escape.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO