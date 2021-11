Season 9 will be returning next month with a new episode, but for the sake of this article, we’re going a little bit beyond just that. To be specific, let’s get more into what is coming up for Kevin Atwater in the long-term! LaRoyce Hawkins’ character is going to be going through quite a bit over the course of the rest of the season, and some of that will involve his relationship with Celeste. There are going to be some feelings that remain there, but also some MAJOR difficulties. This is, after all, what happens when you’re talking about the information that he’s keeping from her.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO