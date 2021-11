Investing.com -- Risk assets around the world tumble after South Africa identified a new strain of heavily-mutated Covid-19 virus which appears to have driven out the delta variant in the regions where it has been located. The WHO will hold an emergency meeting to determine whether it represents a variant 'of concern'. Equities, emerging market currencies, crypto and oil are among the hardest hit asset classes. The news puts an extra shadow over this year's Black Friday. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Friday, 26th November.

