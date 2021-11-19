ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's daughter collects bravery award on mother's behalf

By Liam O'Dell
The Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe daughter of the detained British Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe accepted a bravery award on her mother’s behalf on Thursday, as she continues...

Telegraph

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband ends hunger strike after 21 days

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is ending his hunger strike in central London after almost three weeks. Richard Ratcliffe has spent 21 days camped outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) without food. He began his demonstration on October 24 after his wife lost her latest appeal in Iran,...
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

Boris Johnson’s betrayal of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe shows us who he really is

Boris Johnson should look Richard Ratcliffe in the eye. If he did, he would catch a reflection of himself that might prove painful but illuminating. For contained in his handling, and fateful mishandling, of the case of Richard’s wife, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, is almost every aspect of the Johnson modus operandi. It is a parable of the prime minister’s approach to politics – and to other human beings.
BBC

PM questioned on Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe case

Former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt asked the prime minister if Nazanin could be home by Christmas. Boris Johnson said it "breaks my heart" that such a guarantee can't be made. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has now been in detention in Iran for five and a half years. She is currently under house...
POLITICS
The Independent

What meaning does Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s British passport have if the government won’t help her?

As Richard Ratcliffe nears the end of his third week of hunger strike outside the Foreign Office in his desperate attempt to get this government to actually do something concrete to get his wife, Nazanin, out of Iran instead of back in prison, I have been wondering what on earth Nazanin’s British passport means. Indeed, what meaning do the British passports of any of us who were not born in the UK – or have parents who weren’t born here – really have? I’m going to stop being mealy-mouthed about this and spell this out: what does it mean to those...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss has proved she isn’t committed to bringing Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe home

On the 23 September, one week after being appointed foreign secretary, Liz Truss tweeted: “Today marks 2,000 days since Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s cruel separation from her family. We are working tirelessly to secure her return home to her family. I have pressed Iran on this and will continue to until she returns home.”Nobody doubts Truss’s ability to talk the talk, but questions remain over whether she is willing to walk the walk. The release of a British national being held hostage by a rogue state should be a priority for any foreign secretary. It certainly appeared to be for Truss’s predecessors,...
POLITICS
BBC

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Boy cried 'no-one loves me' before death

Audio recordings of a six-year-old boy crying "no-one loves me" and "no-one's gonna feed me" before his death have been released by police. The recordings have been played at the trial of his father Thomas Hughes and partner Emma Tustin who both deny murdering him. Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Channel disaster: Kurdish woman is first victim identified

A 24-year-old Kurdish woman from northern Iraq has become the first victim of this week's mass drowning in the Channel to be identified. Maryam Nuri Mohamed Amin was one of 27 people who died while attempting to cross to Britain on Wednesday. Her fiancé, who lives in the UK, told...
ACCIDENTS
ktwb.com

Young Saudi Shi’ite whose death sentence was commuted leaves jail

LONDON (Reuters) – Saudi authorities have freed a young Shi’ite Muslim whose death sentence had been commuted to 10 years in prison under recent legislative reforms, rights groups said. Abdullah al-Zaher was 15 when he was detained in 2012 for participating in protests in the country’s Eastern Province. He was...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

‘Harper’s law’ may not deliver promised mandatory life sentences for killing police, experts say

Legal experts have raised questions over a law the justice secretary promised would mean “mandatory life sentences” for people who accidentally kill police officers.The government has not published the text of Harper’s Law, named after killed police officer Andrew Harper, or said when it will be brought before parliament.Dominic Raab said the change, sparked by a campaign by PC Harper’s wife, would “pass into law mandatory life sentences for those who unlawfully kill an emergency worker in the course of their duty”.But the law will only be invoked if certain circumstances are met, and judges will still be able to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: This is the real reason Priti Patel has been barred from France

There is some irony in the fact that about the only person the French are not allowing into their country right now is Priti Patel. In an unusually blunt diplomatic snub, her day trip to Calais on Sunday has been cancelled – and so have the scheduled face-to-face talks with the French authorities about the loss of life in the English Channel. One hopes they’ll still pick up the phone for her but you never know. Given the enormity of what has happened, it seems a bit impetuous – childish, even – banning Patel from her own meeting but it...
EUROPE
The Independent

Voices: We need to remember that refugees and migrants are people first

At the time of writing, it is believed that 27 people drowned on Wednesday, while attempting to find safe harbour in the UK. The International Maritime Organisation has described the tragedy as the biggest single loss of life in the Channel since 2014, when it began keeping records – not least because among the number were seven women, some of them pregnant, and three children. The most upsetting and angering thing about this devastating loss of life? It was entirely avoidable. If the UK provided safe routes into Britain for those fleeing conflict, torture and certain death, then no one...
The Independent

Voices: I find the government’s attitude to the Channel crisis disturbing – they just don’t care enough

The tragedy of lives lost in the Channel was predictable. In fact it was predicted by many. It will make us pause for a second in the rhetorical war on the refugee and migrant crisis and remember that these were people, just like you and me.People who had hopes for safety and security for their families. Some are those who assisted British forces in Afghanistan and found that meant that their lives were threatened when those British forces left. Others used to be architects, shop owners, school teachers in Syria and found that their towns and cities were destroyed...
U.S. POLITICS

