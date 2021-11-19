Driver crashes into Edmonton police station before setting fire to nearby road in arson attack

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A man has died from injuries resulting from a multi-vehicle crash on South Parker Road in Aurora on Nov. 10. Police said the man, who was driving a Toyota Highlander, who was hospitalized since the crash, succumbed to his injuries on Tues., Nov. 23. The crash happened at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 10, at the intersection of South Parker Road and East Yale Avenue. Aurora Police Traffic Investigators determined that the Toyota Highlander was traveling northbound on South Parker Road at a high rate of speed. Investigators say the driver of Highlander ran the red light at the East Yale Avenue intersection and collided with a Ford Expedition and a Toyota Corolla. The drivers of the other vehicles only suffered minor injuries and were not hospitalized. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has dash-camera footage of the crash, and have not yet spoke to police, are asked to call the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.

AURORA, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO