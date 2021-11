Living up to the hype and the excitement of it, the sprint qualifying provided the spectators with a brilliant session as there was drama from the very beginning. After all the chaos and the drama which took place off the track, Lewis Hamilton who initially had pole position, started from the back of the grid after the FIA handed Mercedes and Hamilton a penalty for breaching the rules. This meant that Max Verstappen who qualified second on Friday, started from pole position today followed by Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez in P2 and P3 respectively.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO