I’m not sure any of us were expecting us to spend our Friday night having to worry about the outcome of North Carolina’s matchup against Brown. Yet, we did. The Bears pushed the Heels to the brink after a great shooting night and a poor defensive performance from Carolina. Brown shot 50% from the field for the game, but they only finished that way after missing nine of the their last 12 shots. They were at 60% at halftime, and as a result, led by as many as seven.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO