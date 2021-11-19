Escape to the Tropics at Austin’s Tiki Tatsu-Ya

The spirits of the customers queuing outside Franklin Barbecue could not be dampened, not even by the construction crew that started noisily dismantling the street just feet from their eardrums. It was the morning of Tuesday, November 23, thirty minutes before Austin’s world-famous barbecue joint was to resume its dine-in service for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The grand reopening meant this was the first time in twenty months that Aaron Franklin’s devotees, of which there are many, set up coolers and camp chairs in the dead of night in the hopes of filling their bellies before the brisket ran out. There were familiar faces: Ivan Vires arrived at 2:15 a.m. to secure his eighty-eighth place in the Franklin line; Eric Christie, who lost count when his number of visits crossed into the triple digits, showed up a few hours later. But by 10:30 that morning, even the new faces felt like old friends. They weren’t so much competing for brisket as they were sharing the character-building experience of waiting a long time for the smoked meat that changed Texas barbecue. Lack of sleep, near-freezing overnight temps, and the construction noise and its accompanying dust were just more obstacles that brought the crowd members closer together. The dozens of prospective diners rallied, chanting “SHUT IT DOWN” at the construction crew and cheering whenever the concrete saw quieted even a decibel. They invited the crew to join the party. “Somebody get ’em a beer!” I heard a guy shout from the back of the line.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO