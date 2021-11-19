ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escape to the Tropics at Austin’s Tiki Tatsu-Ya

Cover picture for the articleSouth Austin’s new, meticulously stylish Tiki Tatsu-Ya, the latest bar/restaurant concept from the owner of Ramen Tatsu-Ya and Kemuri Tatsu-Ya, is just the place for folks who enjoy a potent, well-mixed tiki drink but who also find themselves thinking, “Wish this had more drama.” Located just behind the South Lamar outpost...

Laredo Morning Times

San Antonio's Delicious Tamales is expanding to Austin

It's not the holiday season Texas if you're not eating tamales for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and thanks to San Antonio, Austinites have a gift to unwrap just in time for the celebrations. Delicious Tamales, a San Antonio favorite, is rolling its masa out to extend all the way up I-35.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Current Publishing

Behind bars: Café Tropical

Combine all ingredients in mixing tin with ice and shake. Strain into a rocks glass and add fresh ice. Garnish with a cherry. Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing...
The Tribune

The Eye: Austin’s coming to downtown Greeley?

GREELEY — Hot Corner Concepts, the Fort Collins-based restaurant group behind Austin’s American Grill, Comet Chicken, the Moot House and Big Al’s Burgers & Dogs, has set its sights on downtown Greeley, The Eye has learned. Hot Corner owner Steve Taylor isn’t providing details — except to say, “sometime next...
GREELEY, CO
Austin Chronicle

Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

FAREGROUND: THE GINGER FESTIVAL The thing about Fareground is that it's like the fanciest food court in the city, featuring outposts of some of our finest restaurants, all gathered in a stylish Downtown setting: Little Wu (from Wu Chow), Henbit (from Emmer & Rye), Austin Rotisserie, TLV, Taco Pegaso, and more. And now they're celebrating the coming holidays with a venue-wide showcase of ginger- and turmeric-focused specials and events. Here comes a series of cocktail masterclasses (with Domaine de Canton), limited-time dishes from each eatery, ginger drinks from Fareground’s two bars (DRINK and Ellis), and gifts from Margot Blair Floral. YMMV, foodie, but your reporter's main reco here: TLV's Chicken Hawaiej Hummus, with chicken thighs marinated in Yemenite spice blend served over hummus. Follow that with a Ginger Island negroni at Ellis, and it's already the happiest of holidays, even mid-week. Nov. 16-Jan. 3. Daily, 11am-9pm Fareground, 111 Congress. faregroundaustin.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Monthly

The Franklin Barbecue Line Has Returned in All Its Glory

The spirits of the customers queuing outside Franklin Barbecue could not be dampened, not even by the construction crew that started noisily dismantling the street just feet from their eardrums. It was the morning of Tuesday, November 23, thirty minutes before Austin’s world-famous barbecue joint was to resume its dine-in service for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The grand reopening meant this was the first time in twenty months that Aaron Franklin’s devotees, of which there are many, set up coolers and camp chairs in the dead of night in the hopes of filling their bellies before the brisket ran out. There were familiar faces: Ivan Vires arrived at 2:15 a.m. to secure his eighty-eighth place in the Franklin line; Eric Christie, who lost count when his number of visits crossed into the triple digits, showed up a few hours later. But by 10:30 that morning, even the new faces felt like old friends. They weren’t so much competing for brisket as they were sharing the character-building experience of waiting a long time for the smoked meat that changed Texas barbecue. Lack of sleep, near-freezing overnight temps, and the construction noise and its accompanying dust were just more obstacles that brought the crowd members closer together. The dozens of prospective diners rallied, chanting “SHUT IT DOWN” at the construction crew and cheering whenever the concrete saw quieted even a decibel. They invited the crew to join the party. “Somebody get ’em a beer!” I heard a guy shout from the back of the line.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Monthly

Texas First: Killing and Cooking My Own Thanksgiving Turkey

“Whatever you do, don’t let go of the legs.” These words of warning, delivered sternly by a seasoned rancher, didn’t seem necessary at first. I was standing in a sunny patch of pasture at Roam Ranch, a nine-hundred-acre paradise along the Pedernales River just east of Fredericksburg, holding a very calm and quiet turkey. A twelve-pound tom with ample black-and-gray plumage, the bird emitted the occasional soft gobble but did not move. I looked into its beady black eyes and said, feeling foolish and more than a little nervous, “Thanks for your life, turkey. And, uh, I’m really sorry for what I’m about to do.” Then I lifted it into the air, tail first, and immediately understood the advice about the legs. The turkey flapped its wings wildly, yelping and thrashing its body against mine in a flurry of feathers and dust. I held on, but barely. “You’ve got a live one!” my instructor laughed. Together we hoisted the animal upside down into a metal cone, mounted on the side of a livestock trailer, where it would meet its end. The bird became suddenly still again, with only its head and neck protruding from the narrow bottom of the cone.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Monthly

Burning Questions With 2M Smokehouse

This article is part of a series that spotlights Texas pitmasters in their own words, available exclusively to TM BBQ Club members. Esaul Ramos Jr. got his start as the lead pitmaster at La Barbecue in Austin. In 2015, he moved back to his hometown of San Antonio and opened up 2M Smokehouse, an unassuming spot that impressively melds the flavors of Tex-Mex and barbecue. 2M just landed its second spot on the Top 50 list after making it back in 2017 after only two years in business.
AUSTIN, TX
24/7 Wall St.

25 Retro Restaurant Dishes We Might Never See Again

Food fashions come and go just like fashions of any other kind. Availability of new ingredients, increased familiarity with different cuisines, the imagination of chefs and restaurateurs, and simply changing consumer tastes all help shape what restaurant serve. Every era writes its own menus. These are food fads from the decade you were born. Until […]
Texas Monthly

Where to Eat Barbecue in Houston

The Houston metro area has more praiseworthy barbecue joints than most entire states. We have our favorites, of course. Texas Monthly recently published a list of the top fifty barbecue joints in Texas and fifty more worthy of honorable mentions, but our barbecue recommendations don’t stop there. You can get a great meal of smoked meats at any one of these Houston barbecue joints.
HOUSTON, TX
Texas Monthly

Life After Bodacious: Bryan Bingham Starts Fresh With Sunbird Barbecue

Until recently, Bryan Bingham had a young pitmaster’s dream job. Five years ago, with no commercial barbecue experience, the 34-year-old was brought on to assist on the pits at the Bodacious Bar-B-Q on Mobberly Avenue in Longview. (The location had just been named the number four barbecue joint in the state in our 2017 top fifty barbecue list.) By 2019, thanks in part to Jordan Jackson’s decision to leave the business, Bingham was in charge. He eventually hired his wife Kimmy Bingham and his friend David Segovia, and the trio ran the restaurant well. Although they didn’t earn the same accolade on this year’s barbecue list, they held up the quality to a point I felt would keep the restaurant—the original location of a larger chain—in the discussion of the state’s best barbecue.
LONGVIEW, TX
Fast Casual

Fazoli's launches ghost kitchen in Austin

Lexington, Kentucky-based Fazoli's has opened its first Austin ghost kitchen inside PREP ATX, Texas' biggest commercial kitchen facility featuring ghost and delivery-only kitchens. Partnering with Impact Hospitality Group and owner Mike Lokhandwala, the location marks Fazoli's third in the Austin area, 15th in Texas and 214th systemwide. "We're excited to...
LEXINGTON, KY
EASTside Magazine

East Austin Studio Tour’s Humble Beginnings

Words by Jessi Devenyns Photos Courtesy of Big Medium. Before East Austin Studio Tour was a two-weekend experience welcoming tens of thousands of visitors, it was a sweat-soaked stroll down a shady street on one fall afternoon. Twenty-eight participants comprised the roster of artists, between whose studios 500 visitors meandered. The year was 2003.
AUSTIN, TX
Santa Monica Daily Press

Owners of Elephante open Tiki Bar in Venice

Visitors to the newly opened Belles Beach House are treated to a bohemian, surfing-themed design with windows looking out to the iconic Venice Beach scene. Its tiki bar style is perfect for Windward Circle and its proximity to the plaza and the beach have made it an instant hit. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Austin Chronicle

Austin's Conspiracy Culture Exposed in The Pizzagate Massacre

Back in 2020, John Valley had a problem. The first-time feature director's movie, Austin-shot character piece Duncan, could not get into festivals. At all. Just couldn't get arrested. "We thought we were dead in the water," Valley said of his movie's 2020 status. "The reactions we were getting were terrible. The movie was getting turned down left and right for festival slots. Several of them said, 'We can't show this because this is an ongoing issue.' I think they were absolutely afraid the content would attract attention from lunatics but I also think you can write the best drama in the world and unless you have A-list actors, nobody gives a shit."
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Observer

Capturing the Changing Landscape of Austin’s Airport Boulevard

Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their weekly newsletter, or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.”. Articles cannot be rewritten,...
AUSTIN, TX
WUSA9

DC’s queen of ‘Beat Ya Feet' dances for a cure

WASHINGTON — Porche “Queen P” Anthony is known by the DMV‘s dance community as the queen of "Beat Ya Feet." It's a dance style rooted in raw freestyle movement native to the D.C. area. Beat Ya Feet is married to Go-go music like Salsa is to Latin music. She was...
Texas Monthly

Our Made in Texas 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

In our humble opinion, considering the past two years we’ve had, everyone deserves what’s on their wish list. As always, ours includes items made by Texans, Lone Star State experiences, and maybe a few things that might be described as Texas-adjacent. Maybe, in the spirit of “revenge travel,” you’re ready to “revenge gift-give.” And maybe the recipient is yourself. Well, we have you covered. But times are hard, so we also have a category for wallet-friendly ideas that come in at $40 or less. Whatever you’re looking for, we hope you find it here.
Texas Monthly

The Made in Texas Gift Guide: For the Trendsetter

Athletic skirts, statement tees, and designer cowboy boots are all the rage right now, and luckily for us, some of the finest of these are made right here in our state. You can find more Made in Texas gift ideas in our guides for the Entertainer, the Stressed-out, the Texan in Training, and the Stocking (gifts under $50).
TEXAS STATE
Texas Monthly

Scholar Emcee Mexstep Drops Some Lessons on ‘Vivir’

University of Texas at San Antonio assistant professor Marco Cervantes, who performs as the rapper Mexstep, doesn’t hide his hip-hop career from his class. Why would he? It’s not an alter ego. “I was just talking about the album today in class,” he told me in mid-November. “I was like, ‘Yo, I got a new album coming out next week,’ just kind of letting them know, because a lot of what I talk about in my classes, it shows up in the music too. So it’s not a real stretch.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX

