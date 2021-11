It’s week 11 of the NFL season and the New York Jets are at home to face the Miami Dolphins. The Jets are coming off yet another humiliating loss, this one a 45 - 17 beatdown at the hands of the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. The defense continues to get torched by every team the Jets face. Today the offense gets a new look as Joe Flacco starts for the Jets for the first time this season. Flacco and the Jets offense will face a Dolphins defense that shut down the Baltimore Ravens last week, but has otherwise been pretty porous this season.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO