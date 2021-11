After the pandemic forced Marvel Studios to take a year off in 2020 (another reason it was the longest year ever), the Marvel Cinematic Universe has returned with a vengeance in 2021. Hawkeye is the final TV series heading to Disney+ after WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If...?, and if the first two episodes are any indication, this might just be their best show to date. Picking up with Clint Barton two years after the events of Avengers: Endgame, we find the hero struggling with the aftermath of that movie and, more specifically, Natasha Romanoff’s death. Despite attempting to enjoy a quiet Christmas with his kids, Hawkeye soon finds himself pulled into an unexpected adventure involving mobsters, LARPing, and even another archer.

