Thunder vs. Bucks: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Friday

By Thunder Wire
 7 days ago
Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder, winners of five of their last seven games, will embark on a road trip without their head coach. It starts on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Oklahoma City took down the Houston Rockets on Wednesday thanks to a huge effort by Lu Dort, who scored 34 points. Over his last six games, Dort is averaging 24.6 points and shooting 58.8% from the field and 37.5 from 3.

The team will be tested against the Bucks, who saw star Khris Middleton return on Wednesday from an eight-game absence. The reigning champs are 7-8 so far this season.

Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:

  • Date: Friday, Nov. 19
  • Time: 7 p.m. CST
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma (OKC) and Bally Sports Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

Bucks vs. Thunder notable injuries:

Oklahoma City: No players are listed on the injury report as of Friday morning.

Milwaukee: Brook Lopez (back) and Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) are both out against the Thunder.

Probable starting lineups:

Milwaukee Bucks

  • F Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • F Khris Middleton
  • C Bobby Portis
  • G Jrue Holiday
  • G Grayson Allen

Oklahoma City Thunder:

  • F Darius Bazley
  • C Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
  • G Lu Dort
  • G Josh Giddey
  • G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

