Thunder vs. Bucks: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Friday
The Oklahoma City Thunder, winners of five of their last seven games, will embark on a road trip without their head coach. It starts on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Oklahoma City took down the Houston Rockets on Wednesday thanks to a huge effort by Lu Dort, who scored 34 points. Over his last six games, Dort is averaging 24.6 points and shooting 58.8% from the field and 37.5 from 3.
The team will be tested against the Bucks, who saw star Khris Middleton return on Wednesday from an eight-game absence. The reigning champs are 7-8 so far this season.
Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:
- Date: Friday, Nov. 19
- Time: 7 p.m. CST
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma (OKC) and Bally Sports Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
Bucks vs. Thunder notable injuries:
Oklahoma City: No players are listed on the injury report as of Friday morning.
Milwaukee: Brook Lopez (back) and Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) are both out against the Thunder.
Probable starting lineups:
Milwaukee Bucks
- F Giannis Antetokounmpo
- F Khris Middleton
- C Bobby Portis
- G Jrue Holiday
- G Grayson Allen
Oklahoma City Thunder:
- F Darius Bazley
- C Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
- G Lu Dort
- G Josh Giddey
- G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
