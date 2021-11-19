“Best of Today #Release” – New EDM music out now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAre you hungry for new music? The guys from EDM Lab every Friday propose their list of new #EDM music out. From “Best of Today #Release” – Friday 19, November 2021:. » Armin van Buuren, The Stickmen Project...

www.revolution935.com

1029thebuzz.com

Beyond Here Release RAD New Music Video For “Feel Bad”

Beyond Here came out of the gate locked and loaded for 2021. Their latest single, “Feel Bad” was already one of my favorite songs of the year and now the music video they shot has solidified it. It find it ironic the song is called “Feel Bad” but it leaves me feeling quite the opposite. 2022 is the year of Beyond Here and I will die on this hill.
MUSIC
krush925.com

Post Malone and The Weeknd release the music video for their collab ‘One Right Now’

Post Malone and the Weeknd’s new music video for “One Right Now” casts the duo as vengeful enemies in an elabroate, bloody gun battle directed by Tanu Muino. ‘One Right Now’ marks Post Malone and the Weeknd’s first collaboration, and has generated nearly 100 million streams since being released on Nov. 5. The track is the first music from Post’s upcoming fourth album, his first since 2019’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding.’ The Weeknd is also working on his next album, which will be the follow-up to 2020’s ‘After Hours.’
MUSIC
Review

Dave Byers releases a new music project

After 3 years of writing songs for his recent project, Dave has completed his latest music project titled “Blessed.” The project is a Christian contemporary music release with genres that span CCM, Praise, Worship, Country/Rock, and even a couple of blues tunes. Dave has been a musician since 1979 and writing music has always been his passion. His parents bought him his first guitar Christmas of 1979 and signed him up for lessons at Fraley’s Music in East Liverpool. The passion for music never died and Dave ended up moving back home after serving in the Air Force and opening DC Music Store in Calcutta which has been in business since 1998.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
brooklynvegan.com

20 New Songs Out Today

WAJATTA (REGGIE WATTS, JOHN TEJADA) - "DO YOU EVEN CARE ANYMORE?" Wajatta, the duo of Reggie Watts and producer John Tejada, have announced a new EP, Do You Even Care Anymore?, that will be out December 3 via Brainfeeder. The EP features four originals and a cover of Adamski's "Killer." Check out the very cool 8-bit style video for the EP's housey title track.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Wolfmother release surprise new album Rock Out

Australian rockers Wolfmother have released a new album, Rock Out. The album is available on streaming services now, and is the follow-up to 2019's Rock'N'Roll Baby. Announcing the news on Wolfmother's Facebook page, band mainman Andrew Stockdale said, "No label, no distributor, no manager, local band, no pre-order or eight month setup and a 19-year-old engineer who’s now 20.
MUSIC
hilltopviewsonline.com

ABBA makes a comeback; releases new music after 40 years

Swedish pop group ABBA recently released their ninth album, “Voyage”–their first new material in 40 years. Their last album, “The Visitors,” was released in 1981, shortly before the band broke up. The album is fiercely familiar, inspiring strong feelings of nostalgia. The music is very safe for the band: It...
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Volumes Releases New Single “Void” – New Album Out Now

Metal juggernaut Volumes has returned with their great new album Happier?, out today, November 19, via Fearless Records. The band celebrates the release by dropping the new track “Void.” Listen to the song now and order the album below!. “‘Void’ goes into the anxiety ridden, paranoid mindset,” vocalist Michael Barr...
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

﻿JENNIE HARLUK UNVEILS NEW MUSIC VIDEO “THE FOOL” OUT TODAY

Calgary native Jennie Harluk unveils her new music video for her latest single “The Fool”, out today. “The Fool” is a quirky contradiction on its own – melodically, it is characterized by cheery shreds of silvery guitar chords that rollick with playfulness as Harluk’s croons stretch over the bouncy production, yielding a waltzy ambience. But once her listeners dissect the lyrics, they can’t help but notice the swelling heartbreak that captures the unglamorous aftermath of a breakup. Swinging between moments of serene introspection and cathartic outbursts, “The Fool ” unleashes any residual anger and sadness through an empowering, cheery groove that beckons its listeners to let go.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Method Man releases new music, drops NFT collection

Method Man’s Genesis NFT Collection drops on Flow Blockchain. TuneGO has announced that platinum-selling and Grammy Award-winning recording artist Method Man will drop the first-ever Genesis non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Flow from the Tical Universe, one day ahead of the highly anticipated release of the single “New Old School” on November 19th.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Aesop Rock & Blockhead Release Cinematic New Music Video For “Flamingo Pink”

Aesop Rock and Blockhead have released a cinematic new music video for their track, “Flamingo Pink.” The track was on Aesop Rock and Blockhead’s recently released project, Garbology. It was the duo’s first full length collaboration after decades of features on each other’s projects. The music video for “Flamingo Pink” was directed by Rob Shaw.
MUSIC
massachusettsnewswire.com

New infectious EDM remix album ‘The Beginning’ released by singer-songwriter Vandi Lynnae

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Releasing just one album was never going to be enough for Indianapolis singer-songwriter Vandi Lynnae, who released her album “The Beginning” earlier this year. Wanting to explore her music one step further, Lynnae decided to transform her heartfelt pop album into an infectious EDM record curated of 20 songs, 9 of which are remixed from the original project.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wmay.com

Stella Cole and Emma Scotson Release New Music! [VIDEO]

I chatted again with Stella Cole and met her writing partner Emma Scotson! They have two songs out now, Fine and Invincible. The music video for Fine is below. Stella has been in several local productions, but she now lives in New York with her music writing partner Emma Scotson who she met at Northwestern University.
MUSIC
Classic Rock 96.1

December 2021 New Music Releases

Decembers are often a time when new music releases slow to a crawl. Usually not a rock star is stirring – not even a Ratt. But, as with so much about this year, 2021 is different – except in an awesome way. Neil Young and Crazy Horse will issue a...
MUSIC
Your EDM

Your EDM Premiere: Something Something Is Really Becoming ‘Someone’ [Korsakov Music]

Something Something, a new face from Germany by way of London, seemed to have sort of sprung onto the scene in 2019 when she won the DJ contest at that year’s Hospitality at the Beach festival in Croatia. Her skills on the decks were proven that day, but according to an interview with UKF back in 2020 just after her debut single “Another Reason” featuring Nicole Thalia on Friction imprint Elevate’s Quadrant vol. 4 compilation EP, her entree into D&B was already in the works by then. Now with singles and a remix under her belt with fellow underrated producing duo Klue on DeVice, Uncommon and Right Good Records, Something Something is making her Euro label debut with her new solo track, the aptly named “Someone,” due out on Korsakov Music this Friday.
MUSIC
orcasound.com

Sting’s New Album – ‘The Bridge’ – Out Now!

17-time Grammy Award-winning musician Sting’s new album, The Bridge, is available now via A&M/Interscope/Cherrytree Records and features the opening rock salvo, “Rushing Water” as well as the upbeat, whistle-driven earworm, “If It’s Love.”. The Bridge – Sting’s 15th studio album – showcases his prolific and diverse songwriting prowess. To explore...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Actress Jung Yoo Mi to release new single in collaboration with Dingo Music

Actress Jung Yoo Mi will be releasing a new single in collaboration with Dingo Music. According to industry insiders, actress Jung Yoo Mi will be participating in Dingo Music's new music project and release a new song. Jung Yoo Mi reportedly decided to go forward with the release after receiving a song that matched her well. This will be Jung Yoo Mi's first song release in five years, following her duet track "Andromeda" with singer Sung Si Kyung. Jung Yoo Mi's new song will be released on December 2.
WORLD
canadianbeats.ca

Jadea Kelly releases new single “Driveway” and music video

Canadian songwriter Jadea Kelly’s new single “Driveway” is a sneak peek into her long-awaited fourth album, due out in 2022. The song’s commentary, about longing for loved ones and the comforts of home, captures Kelly’s relatability as she reminisces about the simplicity and warmth of her home back in Canada.
MUSIC
metalinjection

RESOLVE Goes Full-On GOJIRA EDM On New Song "Forever Yours"

Resolve will release their debut record Between Me And The Machine on November 26, and we're stoked to premiere the band's catchy-as-hell new single "Forever Yours" today. In the words of Resolve's own Robin Mariat, the song falls somewhere between the technicality of modern metal and the radio-friendly hooks of the EDM scene.
MUSIC

