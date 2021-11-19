ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts vs. Bills: NFL experts make Week 11 picks

By Kevin Hickey
 7 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) will be visiting the Buffalo Bills (6-3) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday for a crucial Week 11 matchup.

Now that we are entering the second half of the regular season, the playoff picture is beginning to come into view. The Colts need to win this game in order to keep their playoff hopes from being dashed. Vegas has the Colts as underdogs by more than a touchdown entering the weekend.

Here’s how the experts around the league see this AFC matchup shaking out:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable)

Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Bills 27-20

Mike Jones (USA TODAY) Bills 30-25

Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY) Bills 30-20

Mike Clay (ESPN) Bills N/A

Gregg Rosenthall (NFL Network) Bills 26-20

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Bills 27-17

Dave Richard (CBS Sports) Bills N/A

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Bills 30-20

Nick Wojton (Bills Wire) TBD TBD

Cam DaSilva (Sportsbook Wire) Bills N/A

Bleacher Report Bills 28-21

With such a large spread for the game, it shouldn’t be a surprise that almost all of the experts are siding with the Bills. Even if they have been a volatile team showing the ability to lose to a team like the Jaguars, the Colts have an uphill battle.

With Josh Allen at the helm, the Colts defense will be in for a tough matchup. The pass rush has come alive in recent weeks thanks to the emergence of rookie Kwity Paye, who has 17 pressures in his last two games.

Meanwhile, the Colts offense will have a challenge as well given the stellar play of the Bills defense. Leaning on Jonathan Taylor might not be as easy against a defense allowing just 3.8 yards per carry—the fourth-lowest mark in the league.

It won’t be an easy task for the Colts to upset the Bills, and the NFL experts certainly believe in going with the chalk pick this week.

NFL
Colts vs. Bucs: Final injury report in Week 12

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) released their final injury reports Friday with designations ahead of the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. While the Colts didn’t rule any players out for the matchup on Friday—the second week in a row that’s happened—they do have two key players listed as questionable.
NFL
