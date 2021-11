Priti Patel has been accused of “peddling dangerous myths” after claiming that people crossing the Channel are not genuine asylum seekers but are making the perilous journey because they want to live in UK hotels.Speaking to peers on Wednesday, the home secretary said that single men arriving via small boats were “economic migrants” and that the Home Office’s use of hotels as asylum accommodation had acted as a “pull factor” for people to enter Britain via unauthorised means.This is despite the fact that conditions in hotels, where thousands of asylum seekers currently reside, have been widely reported to be...

U.K. ・ 9 DAYS AGO