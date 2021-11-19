ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kyle Rittenhouse: Victim’s girlfriend says she has ‘a lot of sympathy’ for him

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
 7 days ago

The girlfriend of one of the two men shot dead by Kyle Rittenhouse has “a lot of sympathy” for the teenager, saying he was just a “dumba** kid” who had become a figurehead for the pro-militia movement.

Hannah Gittings, 25, spoke to the New York Post as Mr Rittenhouse is on trial for homicide charges. Mr Rittenhouse shot and killed her partner Anthony Huber in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. Mr Rittenhouse has said he was acting in self defence.

“I do have a lot of sympathy for this kid because he is just a kid to me so it was just like a really dumba** kid who unfortunately became the figurehead for this,” Ms Gittings told The Post .

Mr Rittenhouse is on trial for the first-degree homicide of Mr Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and wounding a third man Gaige Grosskreutz, 27.

Ms Gittings added that the city also bore some blame for Mr Huber’s death, as it had failed to protect residents from the armed men who came to town claiming they wanted to prevent damage to buildings.

“Kenosha also needs to be held responsible for allowing this militia to show up and do exactly what they came here to do.”

Mr Huber was friends with Jacob Blake, whose shooting by police officers triggered a wave of rioting and protests in the city last year.

Mr Rittenhouse has said he travelled to Kenosha to help law enforcement quell the riots and protect business that were being burned.

Armed with an AR-15-style rifle, Mr Rittenhouse shot Mr Rosenbaum after he tried to rush the teenager, and killed Mr Huber as he tried to strike him with his skateboard.

Mr Rittenhouse has claimed he was acting in self-defence.

Ms Gittings said her boyfriend had gone to the streets to capture footage of the civil unrest.

She told The Post that watching the trial had taken a toll on her, hearing Mr Huber had been unfairly characterised by Mr Rittenhouse’s defense team as a “rioter” and a “looter”.

She said there was a vast difference in character between her partner and Mr Rittenhouse,

“One of them goes out, taking advantage of a vulnerable situation so that he can live out his fantasy of being king of the world and one of them out there doing absolutely nothing, nothing f***ing wrong and being presented with yes, an active shooter situation and leaping into action without a second thought of his own safety,” Ms Gittings told The Post .

Comments / 349

joe pelosi
7d ago

fact .. he was not part of a militia, give your sympathy to yourself for being with a man who acted like a dumb kid who also belong to a communist Marxist group.. Truth prevail. Kyle was not guilty.. maybe you will screen your next boyfriend better. make sure He won't act like a kid

Reply(58)
105
Patrick Zim
7d ago

So which douchebag was this chick hooked up with? The one with the stolen chain, threatening people with death and starting fires? Or was it the second guy who was riding a skateboard that he used as a weapon against the kid to try and take his gun? Was it the third guy that said he was there to render aid as a EMT only to illegally have a gun on him that was concealed? Really honey, whichever of thise guys you were partnered with were or are way bigger dumbass adults than the kid.

Reply(2)
80
jengophet
6d ago

kyle was found innocent, so if you are in the process of attempting murder you can't be called a victim. so stop referring to these assailants as victims.

Reply(8)
42
The Independent

The Independent

