SPORTS: EAGLES GIVE VETERAN TIGHT END HUGE CONTRACT EXTENSION

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles have locked up veteran...

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
FanSided

Carson Wentz might have just finished the Colts’ season

Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said After Loss

Jerry Jones made his opinion on the officiating in Thursday afternoon’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders game extremely clear. The Cowboys fell to the Raiders, 36-33, in overtime on Thursday. Dallas dropped to 7-4 on the season with the loss, while Las Vegas improved to 6-5. The game was...
Philadelphia Eagles
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Amari Cooper Very Clear

The Dallas Cowboys will have to play at least one more game without wide receiver Amari Cooper. Last Friday, the Pro Bowl wideout tested positive for COVID-19. There has been a lot of chatter about Cooper’s vaccination status over the past few days. Since he didn’t receive the COVID-19 vaccine, he must sit out for 10 days. That’s why he has to miss two games for the Cowboys.
The Spun

Jason Garrett Issues Statement After Being Fired By Giants

Jason Garrett’s days as offensive coordinator of the New York Giants have come to an end. Joe Judge and the Giants fired Garrett on Tuesday afternoon. The news come less than 24 hours after New York’s offense mustered just 10 points in a 30-10 loss to the Buccaneers on Monday night.
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ ‘arrogant’ expectations for Patrick Mahomes, revealed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
New York Post

Jason Garrett’s brother John also lost his coaching job this week

It has been a rough week for the Garrett brothers. A day before Jason Garrett was fired as offensive coordinator for the Giants, his brother, John Garrett, was relieved of his duties at Lafayette College, a Patriot League school in Pennsylvania. “On behalf of the college and our student-athletes I...
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Release Veteran Kicker Before Thanksgiving Game

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly released 31-year-old kicker Lirim Hajrullahu from the practice squad, per NFL insider Michael Gehlken. This move comes in response to a solid Week 11 performance from Greg Zuerlein after his return from the COVID-19/reserve list. With Zuerlein out in Week 10, Hajrullahu stepped in as...
FanSided

Adrian Peterson might have just played in his final NFL game

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was let go by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday after only appearing in three games this season. A few weeks ago, we saw the return of former Minnesota Vikings running back, Adrian Peterson, to the NFL after he was signed by the Tennesse Titans.
FanBuzz

Dalvin Cook’s Girlfriend is an Up-and-Coming Rapper Named “Tokyo Jetz”

Dalvin Cook runs like a man on a mission. Sure, he has speed and moves. But, his ferocity is what makes him one of the most feared running backs in the NFL. Cook was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft precisely for these reasons. The Vikings needed a running threat, and the Florida State University product fit the bill.
