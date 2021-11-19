SPORTS: EAGLES GIVE VETERAN TIGHT END HUGE CONTRACT EXTENSION

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
Jerry Jones made his opinion on the officiating in Thursday afternoon’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders game extremely clear. The Cowboys fell to the Raiders, 36-33, in overtime on Thursday. Dallas dropped to 7-4 on the season with the loss, while Las Vegas improved to 6-5. The game was...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Byron Kennedy had one special request after returning the ball used during Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass on Sunday: a round of golf with the quarterback regarded by many as the greatest of all time.
The Dallas Cowboys will have to play at least one more game without wide receiver Amari Cooper. Last Friday, the Pro Bowl wideout tested positive for COVID-19. There has been a lot of chatter about Cooper’s vaccination status over the past few days. Since he didn’t receive the COVID-19 vaccine, he must sit out for 10 days. That’s why he has to miss two games for the Cowboys.
Jason Garrett’s days as offensive coordinator of the New York Giants have come to an end. Joe Judge and the Giants fired Garrett on Tuesday afternoon. The news come less than 24 hours after New York’s offense mustered just 10 points in a 30-10 loss to the Buccaneers on Monday night.
With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
FRISCO In more ways than one, Dak Prescott captained his Dallas Cowboys to Sunday’s 43-3 rout of the Atlanta Falcons. Michael Irvin would like his pal Dak to captain his Cowboys in one less way. “We don’t need that TD that bad bro!! @dak don’t do that s-t again!!!! WE...
It has been a rough week for the Garrett brothers. A day before Jason Garrett was fired as offensive coordinator for the Giants, his brother, John Garrett, was relieved of his duties at Lafayette College, a Patriot League school in Pennsylvania. “On behalf of the college and our student-athletes I...
The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly released 31-year-old kicker Lirim Hajrullahu from the practice squad, per NFL insider Michael Gehlken. This move comes in response to a solid Week 11 performance from Greg Zuerlein after his return from the COVID-19/reserve list. With Zuerlein out in Week 10, Hajrullahu stepped in as...
Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was let go by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday after only appearing in three games this season. A few weeks ago, we saw the return of former Minnesota Vikings running back, Adrian Peterson, to the NFL after he was signed by the Tennesse Titans.
Following the news of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas declaring that he is done for the 2021 NFL season, Sean Payton shared his thoughts and didn’t hold back in expressing his views of the current state of his team’s receiving corps. Via Katherine Terrell of The Athletic:. Payton...
Dalvin Cook runs like a man on a mission. Sure, he has speed and moves. But, his ferocity is what makes him one of the most feared running backs in the NFL. Cook was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft precisely for these reasons. The Vikings needed a running threat, and the Florida State University product fit the bill.
Comments / 0