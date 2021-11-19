How to delete TikTok videos

Top videos you watch on TikTok and Instagram have often been produced on full-size PCs, but with smartphones offering more-capable video editing tools, more and more people are editing videos on the mobile devices themselves. Both Androids and iPhones now have a multitude of impressive video editing apps at their disposal. Some of the apps are template-based, requiring you to do no more than select your photos and videos to produce a compelling social video. Others give you nearly as much control as a sophisticated desktop video editing app, with tools for overlays, time remapping, motion effects, and audio editing. Here’s our take on the best of the mobile video editing lot.

