Walmart, in partnership with Zipline, launched the nation's first commercial drone delivery in Northwest Arkansas Thursday. "It's unbelievable to see it happen for the first time, over the course of history as a big inflection point for the drone industry in general and that pea ridge will have a very important place on the map of the history of drones in USA,” says Liam Connor with Zipline.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO