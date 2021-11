Battlefield 2042 is finally officially out, even for those who purchased the Standard Edition of the game. Over the past couple of months, players have been able to sample the game. While during its open beta testing, players experienced a lot of bugs and issues with the game. There have been also a lot of missing game modes and features that players noticed during the open beta testing. However, fans still gave Battlefield 2042 more chances, citing that the game was still in beta, anyway. So now, after the game has already been released in its full capacity, has Battlefield 2042‘s open beta testing woes been fixed? We look at the Battlefield 2042 review scores as an indicator of whether or not this has been achieved.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO