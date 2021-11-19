Eric Clapton is Upset With How the Media Has Treated Him Lately

Taylor Swift’s Red rerelease proves what fans always knew, Slate. As a wannabe-hipster in high school, I always felt like I was “too good” for Taylor Swift’s music, like my life was more original than all the other girls around me who were obsessed with her catchy country-pop tunes. Now, over a decade later, I realize that in my youth I was missing the point that so many others had always understood: Swift has the innate ability to capture the emotional detail of her relationships and her life in such specificity that, incredibly, millions of people can relate. Last week, Swift re-released one of her old albums, “Red,” labeled “Taylor’s Version,” in which she added more depth to the music nearly a decade after its original release and took back her masters in the latest comeback in a public battle over her original work.

