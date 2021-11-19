ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Clapton is Upset With How the Media Has Treated Him Lately

Cover picture for the articleEric Clapton has been no stranger to headlines lately due to his stances against various coronavirus pandemic measures, from lockdowns to vaccine mandates. However, he seems to have taken issue with the media reaction to, and coverage of, his controversial stances. Clapton recently chatted with noted anti-vaxxer Robert F....

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
"There were guitar players weeping, they had to mop the floor up. He was piling it on, solo after solo" – how Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton changed guitar forever

It’s 1 October 1966 and Cream are playing at the Central London Polytechnic in Regent Street. Eric Clapton had left John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers in July, and since teaming up with bassist Jack Bruce and drummer Ginger Baker, Cream seemed invincible. That three already well-established musicians should form a band was...
Eric Clapton Turns to Anti-Vaxx Kingpin RFK Jr. to Bash ‘Rolling Stone’

Eric Clapton teamed up with anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to bemoan Covid-19 mandates and Rolling Stone’s scathing articles about him in his first interview in a while — outside of statements posted to Telegram. Posted last week on Kennedy’s The Defender site, the interview features Clapton talking about how the last few years have been a “buzzsaw” for him, both from a commercial standpoint as well as personally. “Over the last year, there’s been a lot of disappearing, a lot of dust around with people moving away quite quickly, and it does kind of refine the kind of friendships I have,”...
Eric Clapton says being criticised for his misinformed, dangerous vaccine stance is “an affirmation that I’ve been doing the right thing”

Eric Clapton has claimed that the criticism he has received for spreading misinformation about vaccinations is an “affirmation” that he is “doing the right thing,” in a new interview with anti-vaccine advocate Robert F Kennedy Jr. Eric Clapton spoke on Kennedy’s Defender website, which places itself as a provider of...
Eric Clapton Shares How He Dealt With His Son’s Death

Eric Clapton’s son Conor was only four years old when he accidentally fell to his death from the window of a 53rd-floor apartment in New York City. At the time, Clapton was staying at a hotel nearby and was actually getting ready to pick up Conor for a father-and-son bonding.
Eric Clapton Accuses ‘Rolling Stone’ of Running a ‘Slur Campaign’

Eric Clapton accused Rolling Stone of running a “slur campaign” against him because of his controversial views on COVID-19 vaccination and lockdown mandates. The guitarist spoke to prominent anti-vax advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for an interview featured on his website, the Defender. “Over the past year, there’s been a lot of disappearing, you know — little dust around with people moving away quite quickly,” Clapton said. “And it has, for me, refined the kind of friendships I have.” He added that the “mainstream media turning” on him has made the last few years especially difficult.
Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley guitars hit the auction block

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Over 900 items from some of the world's biggest music stars including Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley, Madonna and Michael Jackson are hitting the auction block in New York this week. The top lot is an acoustic guitar Clapton owned and played on stage during...
Robert Plant’s Solution to the Beatles-Stones ‘Feud’ — and More From Our Plant-Krauss Interview

Robert Plant is highly amused by Paul McCartney’s dubbing the Rolling Stones “a blues cover band,” perhaps in part because his own old band faced similar criticism. “I don’t think there’s any fighting,” he says in the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now. “They’ve known each other since 1963. They love each other desperately.” Still, if there’s any animus, he knows how to resolve it: McCartney, he says, “should just play bass with the Stones.” The singer was joined on this episode by Alison Krauss, who just recorded the excellent new album Raising the Roof with him. Here are some highlights. To...
Eric Clapton’s COVID Song Ended Friendship With Robert Cray

Bluesman Robert Cray confirms that he's ended his friendship with Eric Clapton over the anti-lockdown song “Stand and Deliver.”. Cray said he's gone as far as to delete the email conversation that resulted in his cancelation of plans to tour with Clapton, because it upset him so much. He's now part of a growing list of acquaintances who've stopped talking to Clapton over his reaction to the pandemic, the Washington Post reports.
Jay Leno Cast As Ed Sullivan in Brian Epstein Biopic

Jay Leno has been added to the cast of Midas Man, the upcoming biopic about Beatles manager Brian Epstein, where he will play Ed Sullivan. This casting news was reported by Deadline, who noted Leno has few live-action acting credits to his name and has primarily done animation voice work. Of course, Leno is best known for hosting The Tonight Show, so that decision for him to play another iconic host is an interesting move.
Eric Clapton beats Nirvana

Eric Clapton beats Nirvana

Most controversial Grammy wins—and how they've aged.
Eric Clapton lost friends over his controversial anti-vaccine and lockdown views

Eric Clapton has lost friends and music pals due to his anti-vaccine stance. The 76-year-old guitar legend is anti-lockdown and had pledged not to perform at gigs where proof of immunisation against coronavirus is required to attend, despite being double-jabbed. And his controversial views on the pandemic and teaming up...
MinnPost Picks: on Taylor Swift’s new album, fat liberationism and what happened to Eric Clapton

Taylor Swift’s Red rerelease proves what fans always knew, Slate. As a wannabe-hipster in high school, I always felt like I was “too good” for Taylor Swift’s music, like my life was more original than all the other girls around me who were obsessed with her catchy country-pop tunes. Now, over a decade later, I realize that in my youth I was missing the point that so many others had always understood: Swift has the innate ability to capture the emotional detail of her relationships and her life in such specificity that, incredibly, millions of people can relate. Last week, Swift re-released one of her old albums, “Red,” labeled “Taylor’s Version,” in which she added more depth to the music nearly a decade after its original release and took back her masters in the latest comeback in a public battle over her original work.
