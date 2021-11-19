ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Centerra Gold says heavy rains disrupted rail service to Mount Milligan mine

By Vladimir Basov
kitco.com
 7 days ago

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that this disruption affects the movement of Mount Milligan’s...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold shareholders approve merger

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company’s statement, the resolution was approved by approximately 99.86% of the votes cast by Agnico...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Cerrado Gold increases gold production, records 3Q loss

Cerrado Gold (TSXV: CERT) said today it had record gold production of 10,168 ounces, 6% higher than the previous high of 9,607 ounces. The company operates the Minera Don Nicolás mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. The company generated revenue of $17.9 million for the three months ended September 30,...
METAL MINING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centerra Gold#Gold Mining#Mines#Canada#Canadian#Ks T#Kumtor
kitco.com

Sandstorm Gold says feasibility for Hod Maden delivers $1.05 billion NPV

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that the project, located in Turkey, and in which Sandstorm has a 30% interest, has...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Swedish mining giant Boliden halts production at Tara due to flooding

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that the increased water flow resulted from drilling of a pilot raisbore hole for a...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Top 10 biggest gold mines in South America increased production 13% in Q2 2021 - report

(Kitco News) - Kitco ranked the top ten gold producing operations in South America in Q2 2021 based on data publicly released by their owners / operators. Kinross’ Paracatu mine in Brazil is the largest gold mine in South America. The company reported that Paracatu continued to perform well in Q2 2021 and that production of 151 koz of gold increased quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year mainly due to the timing of ounces processed through the mill, largely offset by lower throughput and grades.
METAL MINING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Vancouver, CA
mining.com

Zijin Mining to produce copper at Buritica gold mine

Zijin Mining, China’s no.1 gold producer, is fine-tuning plans to boost the capacity of its Buritica gold mine in Antioquia, Colombia, to produce copper and zinc as well as gold and silver. Speaking at the CGS2021 conference in Medellin, the CEO of the local subsidiary James Wang said the goal...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Heavy rain disrupts Teck logistics chain in British Columbia

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Teck said it has implemented measures to mitigate the effect of the disruption, diverting some trains to Ridley...
TRAFFIC
AFP

Illegal miners clog Amazon tributary in new gold rush

Rumors of a recent gold discovery have led wildcat miners to clog a major Amazon tributary with hundreds of dredging boats in Brazil's latest precious metals rush, Greenpeace warned Wednesday. Federal police were preparing an operation to stop the more than 300 vessels -- the environmental group says the number could be far higher -- engaged in illegal mining in the Madeira River, the Estadao newspaper reported, citing Ministry of Justice sources. Images provided by Greenpeace show lines of boats arranged side by side across the Madeira, following rumors that gold was discovered in the nearby area around the community of Rosarinho, in Brazil's northwest. While clandestine gold mining is commonplace in the Amazon, the "atypical" operation some 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the city of Manaus attracted attention, said Greenpeace, which demanded greater speed from the authorities to stop what it called an "environmental crime."
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Gold, silver frustrations mount

Once again, gold, silver and platinum appear to be under pressure. The trend remains up, but the trading action has been miserable. This is always the type of action that creates traders to do the wrong thing because they become emotional. If you remember the movie Trading Places, the Dukes...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Shiba Inu Set To Take On 2022 With Groundbreaking Stablecoin Debut

Shiba Inu, the sensational “dogecoin killer” has been on a tremendous success streak over the past month. The Ryoshi-founded meme coin strode past the $50 billion market cap threshold, ephemerally lounging amongst the top ten global cryptocurrencies on the hill of a tremendous 950% value surge. Far away in Switzerland...
CURRENCIES
Interesting Engineering

China’s New Space Nuclear Reactor Might Be 100 Times More Powerful Than NASA’s

China's space program has completed a prototype design for a powerful nuclear reactor, a report from the South China Morning Post reveals. The country's space program is building the device to keep up with other space agencies that have also drawn plans to go nuclear, such as NASA, which recently made a call for private firms to develop a nuclear fission system to power missions on the Moon within 10 years.
INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

BOOM! Game over. The Stock Market Crash is Upon Us.

BREAKING NEWS: Markets are crashing everywhere, stocks and currencies, there is likely a catalyst, we will know soon, but with all the pieces in place for a stock market correction and a higher US dollar already in place, there is the risk this can snow ball for weeks even months ahead.
STOCKS
kitco.com

Oil plunges 10% on new coronavirus variant concerns

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices plunged more than 10% on Friday, the largest one-day drop since April 2020, as a new COVID-19 variant spooked investors and added to concerns that a supply surplus could swell in the first quarter. Oil fell with global equities markets on fears the variant...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy