Parkville, MD

‘Baltimore Gamer Symphony Orchestra’ virtual concert to feature Parkville High School teacher

By Chris Montcalmo
 7 days ago
PARKVILLE, MD—The “Baltimore Gamer Symphony Orchestra” will perform a free, virtual concert of music exclusively from video games developed in Maryland next month.

The group’s members include Rob Glass, a Spanish teacher at Parkville High School, and Jackie Truitt, a music teacher at Ridgely Middle School.

The event air at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021 on the Baltimore GSO’s YouTube channel .

The concert will be pre-recorded and will be available for viewing indefinitely after its YouTube premiere.

The free online show will feature songs from “Fallout,” “Civilization,” “The Elder Scrolls,” “XCOM,” and “Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning.” In addition, the show will feature tunes from local independent game developers.

The all-volunteer community orchestra is a program of the Turner Station Recreation Council and is based at the Sollers Point Multipurpose Center.

The post ‘Baltimore Gamer Symphony Orchestra’ virtual concert to feature Parkville High School teacher appeared first on Nottingham MD .

