‘Baltimore Gamer Symphony Orchestra’ virtual concert to feature Parkville High School teacher

PARKVILLE, MD—The “Baltimore Gamer Symphony Orchestra” will perform a free, virtual concert of music exclusively from video games developed in Maryland next month.

The group’s members include Rob Glass, a Spanish teacher at Parkville High School, and Jackie Truitt, a music teacher at Ridgely Middle School.

The event air at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021 on the Baltimore GSO’s YouTube channel .

The concert will be pre-recorded and will be available for viewing indefinitely after its YouTube premiere.

The free online show will feature songs from “Fallout,” “Civilization,” “The Elder Scrolls,” “XCOM,” and “Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning.” In addition, the show will feature tunes from local independent game developers.

The all-volunteer community orchestra is a program of the Turner Station Recreation Council and is based at the Sollers Point Multipurpose Center.

