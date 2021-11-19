ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johah Hill will play Jerry Garcia in upcoming biopic

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Jonah Hill will portray Grateful Dead leader Jerry Garcia in Martin Scorsese‘s official band biopic. The movie is being...

IndieWire

Martin Scorsese to Direct Jonah Hill as Jerry Garcia in Grateful Dead Movie at Apple

Martin Scorsese has found his next movie for Apple: A biographical drama about the iconic rock band the Grateful Dead in which Jonah Hill will star as frontman and counterculture icon Jerry Garcia. Deadline first reported the project. The movie will reunite Scorsese and Hill, who last teamed for the director’s “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Hill earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor thanks to the movie. According to Deadline: “Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, who have received rave reviews for penning ‘American Crime Story: Impeachment,’ are writing the script with Rick Yorn of LBI Entertainment joining Hill and...
MOVIES
Popculture

Jonah Hill to Play Legendary Late Rocker in New Martin Scorsese Biopic

Jonah Hill has taken on some high-profile roles in the past decade, and now the accomplished actor is set to portray a legendary late rocker in a new Martin Scorsese biopic. According to Deadline, Hill will play Jerry Garcia, the late frontman of the Grateful Dead, in a film that Scorsese is directing for Apple. The movie will reportedly focus on the band's rise to fame, with Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann all set to serve as executive producers.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Jonah Hill Is Truckin' to Portray Jerry Garcia

Okay, but will he be replaced halfway through the film with a skeleton? Jonah Hill will be portraying counterculture icon Jerry Garcia in a new biopic directed by Martin Scorsese, which, Deadline reports, has released no other details about the premise other than Garcia being the main character. The untitled musical biopic will be heading to Apple, with Deadline adding that “the band and the group’s management are participating in the film,” including, most significantly, the trio of Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann. Scorsese, it should be noted, is a major Deadhead (yeah, man) and previously produced the excellent 2017 documentary Long Strange Trip. It’s the closest to a definitive Grateful Dead doc we’re ever likely to get. We can already hear Hill’s beard gloriously growing amid marijuana smoke in preparation.
MOVIES
Phil Lesh
Bill Kreutzmann
Jonah Hill
Mickey Hart
Scott Alexander
Jerry Garcia
Bob Weir
Martin Scorsese
McAlester News

RAMBLIN ROUND: Jerry Garcia: Another long, strange trip in Scorsese biopic

While Martin Scorsese has been been filming his new movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Oklahoma, he's already making plans for another — a film biography of Grateful Dead founding member Jerry Garcia. Although Scorsese has an excellent track record with his music-related films and for soundtracks to his...
MOVIES
MovieMaker

Leo DiCaprio Foretells The End; Jonah Hill as Jerry Garcia; a Kurt Vonnegut Doc Four Decades in the Making

Jonah Hill is going to play the late Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia in a new Martin Scorsese movie; Don’t Look Up star Leonardo DiCaprio shares thoughts about the end of the world; a Kurt Vonnegut doc four decades in the making is here; and a cute-yet-dark, C’mon C’mon anecdote from writer-director Mike Mills. All in today’s Movie News Rundown.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVOvermind

Jonah Hill will be in a Grateful Dead Biopic

There’s no production date set for this upcoming movie yet, but the excitement is already there for the chance to see what Martin Scorsese and Jonah Hill can do to bring a story about The Grateful Dead to the small screen as they’ll be teaming up to bring this project to Apple TV+ at some point. The first reaction when seeing the pick to play Garcia is that Hill will no doubt be fully capable of making this work. Personally, Jonah Hill is not a favored actor of mine, but practicality tends to win out over favoritism at times since he is still an effective and talented actor that has many roles that have he’s taken on over the years that have been more than a little memorable. So thinking that he’s going to nail this role is easy to admit since looking at the two side by side in an image might make a lot of people feel the need to criticize, but it’s also easy to think that with the right wardrobe and after he’s done in the makeup chair, Hill will be able to become Garcia for the purpose of this movie.
MOVIES
#American Crime Story
