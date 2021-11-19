ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rangers reportedly looking for middle-six forward following season-ending injury to Sammy Blais

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sOgzk_0d1y1wiW00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers lost Thursday night to the Toronto Maple Leafs, mustering up just one goal against the red-hot Jack Campbell. That lack of offensive output probably only strengthened general manager Chris Drury’s belief that his team needs an extra forward, something that was reported before the game by TSN’s Darren Dreger. The Rangers are after a “middle-six” forward, following the season-ending injury to Sammy Blais.

Friday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic examines eight potential targets for the Rangers, including Calle Jarnkrok of the Seattle Kraken and Phil Kessel of the Arizona Coyotes. Those are obviously very different types of players, but Staple examines several others that should fall somewhere in the middle. Interestingly, the scribe also notes that a veteran defenseman is also on the Rangers’ shopping list.

In Thursday night’s PHR Live Chat, the idea of another depth forward being the Rangers most pressing need was also touched upon. The team has been good through the early part of the season but has notably been outscored at even-strength. Their power play, helmed by top talents like Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider and Mike Zibanejad, has been dynamic, carrying them through several games with plenty of production. It’s past those few of skaters that things start to get a bit less rosy, as young talents like Alexis Lafreniere, Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil have offered very little offense. Those three, in particular, have combined for just eight goals and 12 points, not quite what many expected heading into the season.

So another forward is on the mind of Drury, and he has plenty of ways to acquire one. The Rangers have extra second and fourth-round picks this year, plus more than $9M in cap space. On an expiring deal, they could take on an expensive forward like Kessel or even someone that comes with a bit higher price in terms of future assets. The team is in a good place for buying, though they will have to consider the term when acquiring a new forward. Adding money to next year’s cap, when Zibanejad and Adam Fox both have huge extensions kicking in, would likely be a mistake at this point unless they are adding a key contributor.

Comments / 1

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers LW Sammy Blais suffers torn ACL, out for rest of season

The New York Rangers will be without one of their offseason acquisitions, as several reports including Larry Brooks of the New York Post indicate Sammy Blais has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season. The injury occurred Sunday night against the New Jersey Devils, when Blais collided with P.K. Subban. Brooks adds that surgery on the knee will have to wait a few weeks for the swelling to subside.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers center Mika Zibanejad placed in COVID protocol

The New York Rangers announced before their practice Saturday that center Mika Zibanejad has been placed in COVID protocol. As is often the case with these announcements, there is no indication as to whether or not he tested positive or entered the protocol for another reason. The 28-year-old is off...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Ryan Strome, Rangers reportedly don't plan to discuss an extension

Throughout his tenure with the Rangers, Ryan Strome’s job security has seemed to be relatively thin. Two years ago, the team acknowledged that it gave consideration to not tendering him a qualifying offer in part to avoid the risk of salary arbitration. Instead, the Rangers agreed on a two-year, $9M contract, one that ends in July.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Filip Chytil
Person
Darren Dreger
Person
Chris Drury
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Phil Kessel
The Hockey Writers

Rangers’ Goodrow and Blais Winning Over Fans

The New York Rangers made a lot of moves during the offseason to add grit to their lineup. They traded fan-favorite Pavel Buchnevich to the St. Louis Blues for Sammy Blais and a second-round pick, and signed free agent Barclay Goodrow to a six-year, $21.85 million contract. Though neither player has ever scored more than eight goals or had more than 26 points in a season, both have made a good first impression with the team.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Blais, Blackwood injuries, Subban trip mar Rangers win over Devils

NEW YORK (AP) _ Chris Kreider scored the deciding goal in the seventh round of the shootout and the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 Sunday night. Kaapo Kaako had a goal and an assist, and Adam Fox and Alexis Lafreniere also scored to help the Rangers win their third straight and beat the Devils for the seventh straight time. Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves.
NHL
New York Post

Rangers’ Sammy Blais exits versus Devils after PK Subban’s questionable hit

Sammy Blais exited the Rangers’ 4-3 shootout win over the Devils relatively early in the third period after Devils defenseman PK Subban made awkward contact with the Rangers winger in the corner of New Jersey’s zone. Without putting weight on his right leg and in obvious pain, Blais was assisted...
NHL
buffalonynews.net

Rangers F Sammy Blais (knee) done for season

New York Rangers forward Sammy Blais was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a knee injury and is out for the season. The team said the expected recovery time is six to eight months. Greg McKegg was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League to take his place on the roster.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Rangers#The Toronto Maple Leafs#Tsn#Arthur Staple
Blueshirt Banter

Rangers Announce Sammy Blais To Miss Remainder of Season

Sammy Blais left Sunday’s game vs. the New Jersey Devils, and according to Larry Brooks and Mollie Walker of the New York Post, the Rangers’ winger will miss the remainder of the season. The Rangers have since confirmed the news. Blais was injured after going into the boards after there...
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Weekly: Win Streak, Blais Injury & More

Welcome to New York Rangers Weekly! The New York Rangers have turned their struggles around over the past several games since a difficult road trip in western Canada. The Blueshirts responded from the road trip with four victories in a row – against the Florida Panthers, Columbus Blue Jackets, New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens, respectively, before losing to the Toronto Maple Leafs. In the case of the game against the Maple Leafs, the Rangers encountered a team that was playing well defensively. Let’s take a look at the Rangers’ last handful of games and other news surrounding the franchise.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

4 Rangers Trade Targets to Replace Sammy Blais

The New York Rangers look legit this season with the stellar play by Igor Shesterkin, Chris Kreider having himself a season and bid for the next captain of the team, and Adam Fox avoiding the sophomore slump. That being said at some point this year they should be looking to add help to shore up their forward group. There’s a lot of inexperience among the forwards, so they were already looking to add some reinforcements, but with the recent season-ending injury to Sammy Blais, their timetable would have to be moved up.
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Rangers in the Market for a Forward

The New York Rangers are off to a good start this season, winning 11 of their first 18 games. However, Sammy Blais' season-ending knee injury and Vitali Kravtsov's departure to Russia leaves them in the market for what TSN's Darren Dreger called a “middle-six forward”. Cap Friendly shows the Rangers...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

549
Followers
2K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy