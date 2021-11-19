ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, NY

New York International Raceway Park at Lancaster anounces 2022 schedule

Buffalo News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York International Raceway Park at Lancaster Speedway and Dragway has announced 11 race dates for the 2022 stock car schedule, beginning May 21 and featuring the 34th U.S. Open weekend Sept. 10 and 11 and the first visit to the track by the Small Block Super Modified Championship...

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

 

NBC New York

Iconic New York City Ice Rink Reopens in Central Park

Central Park's famous ice skating rink reopened Sunday with a grand celebration full of special appearances and an afternoon of free skating. The Wollman Rink welcomed back skaters for the winter season under new management after New York City cut ties with Donald Trump's organization, the previous operators of the rink.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.5 The Team

Take a Look Inside the New York Islanders’ Brand New Arena in Belmont Park

The the boards have been built, the ice is nice, and the Isles were all smiles as they took the ice at the brand-new UBS Arena. Construction crews have worked around-the-clock to finish the New York Islanders' new arena, which sits right next to Belmont Park on Long Island. With the team opening their home schedule against the Calgary Flames on Saturday, time was ticking to finish the project.
NHL
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah International Raceway under new ownership; reopening in 2022

The Paducah International Raceway is under new ownership with plans to reopen in 2022. According to STLracing.com, Adam and Brittany Elliott have purchased the track, and they're making plans to reopen it for the 2022 racing season. The new owners are currently working on making repairs to the facility, establishing...
PADUCAH, KY
MLive.com

10 things to know about Berlin Raceway’s 2022 schedule and ticket pricing

Berlin Raceway fans have a long winter to endure before they can return to the Marne half-mile and cheer on their favorite drivers. Track management is confident that the 2022 season will be worth the wait, though. Berlin has released next year’s schedule and ticket pricing, and MLive has created...
MARNE, MI
Sand Hills Express

Dawson County Raceway Welcomes New Promoter

As we all take time to reflect on what we are thankful for during this Thanksgiving season, racing fans are thankful that Dawson County Raceway in Lexington announced earlier this month that a new promoter has been found for the track. After Chad Dolan announced that he would be stepping down from the position at the end of this past season, the search was on to fill the void. The Dawson County Raceway announced on their facebook page earlier in November that the Lincoln family from Columbus, NE will take over as the new promoter of the Dawson County Raceway. According to the facebook post, Bobby, Janelle, and family are the owner / operators of US 30 Speedway in Columbus. Bobby has almost 40 years of operating and helping operate racetracks in Nebraska. Former Dawson County Raceway promoter Chad Dolan was quoted as saying, “I am really glad to leave the track in great hands. We worked really hard to get it rebuilt and I believe Bobby and his family are a great fit. I believe that they will really take care of the sponsors, fans, racers, and the community.”
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
Lancaster Online

Lancaster-based boxer James Bernadin gets new opponent at last minute

Jeremy Cuevas (13-1) is out, Edgar “The Tiger” Torres (8-2-1) is in, and Lancaster boxer James Bernadin (4-0-1) is still on the card. Torres is the third boxer to be matched — and accept the match — against Bernadin for Saturday night’s King’s Promotions show at 2300 Arena, Philadelphia. Originally,...
LANCASTER, PA
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Governor Hochul Highlights Holiday Fun and Cheer at New York State Parks

More Than Two Dozen Holiday-Themed Events Across the State. Jones Beach Magic of Lights Show on Long Island Kicks Off Seasonal Events. Governor Kathy Hochul today invited New Yorkers to celebrate the holidays at dozens of seasonal events and programs at State Parks and Historic Sites across the state through the end of the year, starting with the annual Jones Beach Magic of Lights show kicking off Friday, Nov. 19, on Long Island.
TRAVEL
Buffalo News

Kenmore man who first ran Turkey Trot at age 9 wins annual race

When Kenmore’s Liam Hilbert says it’s a lifelong dream to win a YMCA Turkey Trot, he isn’t kidding. Hilbert has run the trot for 15 consecutive years in what has become a family tradition, but he’s only 23. His first one was at 9 years old. He now has that...
KENMORE, NY
Snowboard Magazine

R.I.P. Grilo – Marko Grilc, 1983-2021

Our deepest condolences go out to Marko “Grilo” Grilc’s family and friends. We are heartbroken for his fiancée and children at the news of his passing while out in Sölden, Austria. The Slovenian’s legendary acclaim might have come from his early days riding, but over the past few years his role as a father and teacher in snowboarding forever solidified him as pillar of our culture. Always entertaining, always down for a chat, and never without a smile on his face. Through his parts, his podiums, and of course his Grilosodes, he is an unmatched ambassador of the sport and he will be greatly missed.
SPORTS
Buffalo News

NYSPHSAA Class A football semifinal: Jamestown vs. Syracuse CBA

Who: VI-Jamestown Red Raiders (12-0) vs. III-Syracuse CBA Brothers (8-3) Where: Cicero-North Syracuse High School, Cicero. Live stream: nfhsnetwork.org. State semifinal history: Jamestown is 5-0 in this round, defeating III-Henninger, 28-12, in 2014 en route to winning the Class AA state title. Syracuse CBA is 2-6. The Brothers last won in this round when they defeated Webster Thomas, 44-14, in 2004 en route to the Class AA state title.
SYRACUSE, NY
