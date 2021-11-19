New York International Raceway Park at Lancaster anounces 2022 schedule

As we all take time to reflect on what we are thankful for during this Thanksgiving season, racing fans are thankful that Dawson County Raceway in Lexington announced earlier this month that a new promoter has been found for the track. After Chad Dolan announced that he would be stepping down from the position at the end of this past season, the search was on to fill the void. The Dawson County Raceway announced on their facebook page earlier in November that the Lincoln family from Columbus, NE will take over as the new promoter of the Dawson County Raceway. According to the facebook post, Bobby, Janelle, and family are the owner / operators of US 30 Speedway in Columbus. Bobby has almost 40 years of operating and helping operate racetracks in Nebraska. Former Dawson County Raceway promoter Chad Dolan was quoted as saying, “I am really glad to leave the track in great hands. We worked really hard to get it rebuilt and I believe Bobby and his family are a great fit. I believe that they will really take care of the sponsors, fans, racers, and the community.”

DAWSON COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO