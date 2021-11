Loyola beats Arizona State in Battle 4 Atlantis: 3 observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While it wasn’t the tournament result that they had hoped for, the Loyola Ramblers were able to come out of the Bahamas with a win, defeating Arizona State by a score of 77-59 on Friday night. The team battled all week long and have shown once again that they are deserving of national attention. Here are three observations from the victory.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO