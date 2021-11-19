ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'A professional highlight': Sir Elton John and husband David Furnish are awarded Artist and Management Partnership Award

By Ellen Coughlan, Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Sir Elton John, 74, and his husband David Furnish were awarded the Artist and Manager Partnership award at the Artist & Manager Awards on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram David - who is CEO of Rocket Management - shared snaps of himself and Elton at the ceremony which took place at Bloomsbury Big Top in London.

Posing with their award, David, 59, called the night a 'professional highlight' as it is 'one of their most prestigious awards.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ut2ed_0d1y1MNi00
Awards: Sir Elton John, 74, and his husband David Furnish were awarded the Artist and Manager Partnership award at the Artist & Manager Awards on Thursday

He penned: 'Last night was a professional highlight for me. Elton and I were awarded the Artist & Management Partnership Award by the Music Manager’s Forum.

'It’s one of their most prestigious awards. Nothing is more rewarding than being honoured by your peers.

'@eltonjohn and I share this award with everyone on our extraordinary team and all our partners. We work with the very best! And are thankful to the @mmf_uk for the recognition.

'Also thrilled to be presented the award by Rina Sawayama, who picked up the Breakthrough Artist Award too! So well deserved. Congratulations!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CwUz6_0d1y1MNi00
Congratulations! Taking to Instagram David- who is CEO Rocket Management- shared snaps of himself and Elton at the awards which took place at Bloomsbury Big Top in London (pictured with singer Rina Sawayama)

Since 2015, David has guided one of the most high-profile and productive phases of Elton John’s career, including the Rocketman movie biopic, the best-selling memoir Me and the major career retrospective Diamonds.

In 2018, Elton signed a multi-faceted partnership with Universal Music Group covering recorded music, music publishing, merchandise, brand management and licensing rights.

In the Instagram post Elton looked stylish as he paired a purple blazer with red trousers.

He accessorised with his signature quirky glasses, this time donning pink lenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C5Gy0_0d1y1MNi00
Wow: Posing with their awards, David called the night a 'professional highlight' as it is 'one of their most prestigious awards'

David looked dapper in a black and white check suit with a stylish white shirt.

The pair held up their awards for the snap which David shared on his own Instagram as well as Elton's.

In another snap the couple posed with singer Rina Sawayama who presented them the award on the night.

Rina looked incredible in an off-the-shoulder plaid mini dress as she beamed at the camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zMoD_0d1y1MNi00
In the post David said: 'Last night was a professional highlight for me. Elton and I were awarded the Artist & Management Partnership Award by the Music Manager’s Forum

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Adele sparks engagement rumours with new gold band on ring finger

Adele has been seen sporting a new ring on her wedding finger after returning to the UK this week for her highly-anticipated comeback show. As seen in photos obtained by MailOnline, the Grammy-winning singer stepped out wearing a gold band after enjoying a date night with boyfriend Rich Paul at a swanky Chinese restaurant in Mayfair, leaving many fans wondering whether the couple have taken their relationship to the next level.
MUSIC
news-graphic.com

Rina Sawayama and Sir Elton John quarantined before recording Chosen Family

Rina Sawayama and Sir Elton John quarantined and "took loads of tests" before recording 'Chosen Family' together. The 31-year-old pop star has revealed she and the 74-year-old music legend laid down their parts for the duet of her ballad in person at Elton's London studio amid "the second wave" of the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK last year.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rina Sawayama
Person
David Furnish
Person
Elton John
completemusicupdate.com

Artist & Manager Awards presented

The Artist & Manager Awards from the Music Managers Forum and Featured Artists Coalition took place in London last night, with Elton John, Mogwai and Bicep among the winners. Two of the prizes featured a shortlist, with the overall winners announced on the night. Those were the Breakthrough Artist and Breakthrough Manager awards, which were won by Rina Sawayama and Kayleigh Thorpe of Little Runaway Management respectively .
MUSIC
Ashe County's Newspaper

Sir Rod Stewart once bought Sir Elton John a mini-fridge

Sir Rod Stewart once bought Sir Elton John a £600 Harrods mini-fridge for Christmas - and felt "stingy". The two rock stars were at loggerheads for a few years after the former Faces singer criticised his old friend's plans for a retirement tour, branding it "not rock ‘n’ roll" and insisting he wouldn't do the same.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Elton John

British national treasure Elton John is just as recognised for his chart-toppers including Your Song and Candle in the Wind, as he is for being a pivotal voice in the fight against HIV/AIDS via his Elton John AIDS Foundation. He was recognised by the Queen for his services to charity...
MUSIC
Lebanon Democrat

Sir Elton John announces hometown shows at Watford FC's Vicarage Road

Sir Elton John has announced two special hometown shows at Vicarage Road on his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour. The 'Your Song' hitmaker - who became Watford FC's chairman in 1976 and is still Honorary Life-President - will play two gigs at the club's stadium on June 3 and 4 after previously performing there in 1974, 2005 and 2010.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Rocket Management#Bloomsbury Big Top#Mmf Uk#Universal Music Group
arcamax.com

Sir Elton John loves playing board games at home

Sir Elton John loves playing board games with his sons at home. The 74-year-old music icon is one of the biggest stars in the world, but his husband David Furnish has said he puts his stardom to one side when he's at home with their two sons, Zachary, 10, and Elijah, eight.
CELEBRITIES
dallassun.com

Queen guitarist Brian May slams Brit Awards for removing gendered categories

London [UK], November 26 (ANI): Brian May, the guitarist for the British rock band Queen, has excoriated the Brit Awards for its decision to scrap gendered categories, describing the "frightening" move as "a decision that has been made without enough thought."According to The Hollywood Reporter, earlier this week the Brits scrapped four awards including male solo artist, female solo artist, international male solo artist and international female solo artist, in favour of two gender-neutral categories, which are the artist of the year and international artist of the year.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
HuffingtonPost

Adele Gushes Over 'Incredible' Relationship With Rich Paul

Adele is singing a happy tune about her relationship with NBA super-agent Rich Paul. The British singer gushed over Paul in a Rolling Stone cover story published on Thursday, describing their bond as the most “incredible, openhearted and easiest” relationship. Adele and Paul first met on the dance floor at...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli Is Missing Eddie Van Halen As Son Celebrates Milestone

Actress and Food TV personality Valerie Bertinelli shares a close bond with her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. As discussed in Good Housekeeping, Bertinelli admits food helped the two connect with each other when Wolfie was a kid, and mom said she knew she could get her son interested in food by making sure that he was actively involved in the process. As the star recalled, "He would just sit in the kitchen with me and watch me do everything ... he would get really interested, and I would sneak him a bit of tofu or whatever it may be that we were cooking with that day."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

266K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy