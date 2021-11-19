Double glazing! Ontario driver opens her truck window to find it covered in a sheet of ice as temperatures plunge to -7C

This is the comic moment a Canadian driver opened her truck window – only to find a second ‘pane’ made of ice behind it.

The chilly discovery came as temperatures plunged to -7C (19 F) in North Bay, Ontario, earlier this week

In the footage, driver Laura Frost opens her window and finds the ice sheet has formed behind it.

The window can be heard sliding down the ice sheet, repeatedly making a cracking sound.

Sharing the November 17 footage on Twitter, Ms Frost wrote: 'Well played nature, well played.'

Replying to commenters on her post Ms Frost wrote: 'Winter has some tricks up her sleeve this year.'

When one person suggested she punch through the ice, she replied: 'I did! It was fun but left quite the mess inside my truck.'

More snow is set to hit the area in the coming days. North Bay was forecast to experience up to six inches (15cm) of snow, with up to eight inches (20cm) in southern Ontario before today is out.

Temperatures are due to hit zero. And drivers have been warned to expect difficult and wintry driving conditions and to adjust their travel plans.

Saturday is expected to bring rain showers and near seasonal temperatures but then Sunday will see more snow, with whiteout conditions on Monday.

The snow comes after the Canadian Pacific coast province of British Columbia declared a state of emergency Wednesday, following floods and mudslides caused by extremely heavy rainfall, with officials saying they expected to find more dead.

After the massive rainfall between Saturday and Monday brought a month's worth of rain in two days, farmers desperately tried to save their dairy cows using boats and jet skis, while authorities pleaded with residents not to panic-buy groceries.

The snow comes after the Canadian Pacific coast province of British Columbia declared a state of emergency Wednesday following floods and mudslides caused by extremely heavy rainfall

'Torrential rains have led to terrible flooding that has disrupted the lives and taken lives of people across BC. I want people to know that the federal government has been engaging with the local authorities,' Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

'We're sending resources like the Canadian Armed Forces to support people but also we'll be there for the cleanup and the rebuilding after impacts of these extreme weather events.'

The Canadian government said it was sending the air force to assist with evacuations and to support supply lines.

Flooding is also delaying deliveries of Pfizer Canada products, including the company's coronavirus vaccine.