ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Double glazing! Ontario driver opens her truck window to find it covered in a sheet of ice as temperatures plunge to -7C

By Olivia Devereux-evans For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

This is the comic moment a Canadian driver opened her truck window – only to find a second ‘pane’ made of ice behind it.

The chilly discovery came as temperatures plunged to -7C (19 F) in North Bay, Ontario, earlier this week

In the footage, driver Laura Frost opens her window and finds the ice sheet has formed behind it.

The window can be heard sliding down the ice sheet, repeatedly making a cracking sound.

Sharing the November 17 footage on Twitter, Ms Frost wrote: 'Well played nature, well played.'

Replying to commenters on her post Ms Frost wrote: 'Winter has some tricks up her sleeve this year.'

When one person suggested she punch through the ice, she replied: 'I did! It was fun but left quite the mess inside my truck.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mjpDX_0d1y1KcG00
The November 17 footage shows the window of Laura Frost, from North Bay, Ontario's truck window, covered by a sheet of ice 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NSuFL_0d1y1KcG00
Ms Frost opens the window fully onto the ice sheet behind it 

More snow is set to hit the area in the coming days. North Bay was forecast to experience up to six inches (15cm) of snow, with up to eight inches (20cm) in southern Ontario before today is out.

Temperatures are due to hit zero. And drivers have been warned to expect difficult and wintry driving conditions and to adjust their travel plans.

Saturday is expected to bring rain showers and near seasonal temperatures but then Sunday will see more snow, with whiteout conditions on Monday.

The snow comes after the Canadian Pacific coast province of British Columbia declared a state of emergency Wednesday, following floods and mudslides caused by extremely heavy rainfall, with officials saying they expected to find more dead.

After the massive rainfall between Saturday and Monday brought a month's worth of rain in two days, farmers desperately tried to save their dairy cows using boats and jet skis, while authorities pleaded with residents not to panic-buy groceries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CsDKC_0d1y1KcG00
The snow comes after the Canadian Pacific coast province of British Columbia declared a state of emergency Wednesday following floods and mudslides caused by extremely heavy rainfall

'Torrential rains have led to terrible flooding that has disrupted the lives and taken lives of people across BC. I want people to know that the federal government has been engaging with the local authorities,' Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

'We're sending resources like the Canadian Armed Forces to support people but also we'll be there for the cleanup and the rebuilding after impacts of these extreme weather events.'

The Canadian government said it was sending the air force to assist with evacuations and to support supply lines.

Flooding is also delaying deliveries of Pfizer Canada products, including the company's coronavirus vaccine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ySipB_0d1y1KcG00
The Canadian government said it was sending the air force to assist with evacuations and to support supply lines

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Storm Arwen: Car driver killed by falling tree

A driver was killed when a falling tree hit his car as strong winds, rain and snow swept into the UK.The accident, in Antrim, Northern Ireland, happened after the Met Office issued a rare red weather warning for coastal areas in the northeast of the UK.The warning, which is the highest the Met Office issues, means the storm is likely to be severe with the potential for damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.Winds of up to 75mph lashed Northern Ireland, leading to a number of trees falling, causing disruption on the...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

266K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy