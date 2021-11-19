ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Castle’s Thanksgiving stuffing: What’s in the unusual recipe?

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 7 days ago
White Castle stuffing recipe White Castle has a stuffing recipe that uses the chains iconic sliders. (Bob Berg/Getty Images)

Stuffing, or dressing if you are from the states south of the Mason-Dixon Line, has a starring role in the Thanksgiving meal.

Not only can the name be a point of contention, but the way it is prepared and how it is served can start arguments in some families.

However it falls in your home, one of the more unique stuffing ideas in recent years comes from one of the more unusual places – a hamburger restaurant.

The White Castle Original Slider Stuffing recipe was introduced in 1991. It was supposedly concocted by a White Castle employee who emptied a bag of sliders into his grandmother’s Thanksgiving stuffing to spice it up a bit.

The recipe calls for sliders, celery, spices and broth. White Castle advises you to hold the pickles.

If you are feeling a little adventurous, or if you are a huge burger fan even on the day turkey is the star, you may want to give this one a go this year.

Here is the recipe:

The Original Slider Stuffing

Ingredients

  • 10-12 White Castle Sliders, no pickles
  • 1 1/2 cups celery, diced
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons thyme, ground
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sage, ground
  • 3/4 teaspoon black pepper, coarsely ground
  • 1 or 1/4 cup chicken broth (See directions)

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, tear the sliders into pieces and add diced celery and seasonings.
  • Add 1 cup chicken broth, toss well.
  • Add ingredients to casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.
  • Or to stuff the ingredients into the cavity of the turkey, prepare ingredients as noted above, but reduce chicken broth to 1/4 cup, then cook as you normally would.
  • Makes about 9 cups (enough for a 10-to-12-pound turkey). Note: Allow 1 Slider for each pound of turkey, which will be equal to 3/4 cup of stuffing per pound.

