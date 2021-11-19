Local author, artist collaborate on nature meditation

The Local Authors Expo is an opportunity for you to sell and promote your work and network with fellow authors. The annual Local Authors Expo held at the Birmingham Public Library will showcase Alabama authors, including many from the Birmingham area. Our theme this year is, “Build Your Business Based on Your Book”. We will feature three guest speakers: Ashley Jones, Alabama’s first African American Poet Laureate, Eunice Elliot, a Journalist, Comedian, Author, and Dream Coach, and Dr. Fred Jones, Worthologist, Book, Brand and Business Coach (Former Attorney/Professor). Registration is $50 per author/bookseller and will take place through Eventbrite. Everyone who registers will receive complementary access to an Amazon Best-Seller training with Dr. Fred Jones. One individual will win a 90-minute one-on-one coaching session with Dr. Jones.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 8 DAYS AGO