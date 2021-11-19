ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Local author, artist collaborate on nature meditation

The Day
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Earth and Sky: Nature Meditations in Word and Watercolor,” a book of short nature essays by Judy Benson paired with paintings by Roxanne Steed intended to inspire readers’ own reflections and creativity, has recently been published by the New London Librarium,...

www.theday.com

Comments / 0

Related
shepherdexpress.com

MARN Opens Marketplace for Local Artists

Milwaukee-area residents will have another opportunity to support local artists and artisans this holiday season. The Milwaukee Artist Resource Network (MARN) recently opened the MARN Marketplace, a retail shop, in its Art + Culture Hub, 191 N. Broadway St. MARN was founded in 2002, with an organizational mission to support...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WOLF

Local artist to exhibit in international art show

Helen Lavelle of Scranton has been invited to participate in an art exhibition through the M.A.D.S. Art Gallery in Milan, Italy. Her piece, "Pandemic Pieta," will be displayed during the Hysterica International Art Exhibition in Milan and Fuerteventura from November 19th through the 30th. According to the official press release,...
SCRANTON, PA
Daily Mining Gazette

Successful Keweenaw Art Affair for local artists

HOUGHTON — The 15th annual Keweenaw Art Affair returned this Saturday, with 40 local artists and craft persons congregating in the Houghton High School gym to sell their work. After missing 2020, the event returned with a diverse selection of arts and crafts, and a strong showing from holiday shoppers.
HOUGHTON, MI
Columbia Star

Local author publishes new book

Alexander Malone’s new book The Deliverance of Cabo Koob is a legionnaire’s tale of finding liberation and returning back home. Malone follows the stirring adventure of a young German who unexpectedly finds himself stuck in a remote village for more than a decade after the battle of Dien Bien Phu.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New London, CT
New London, CT
Entertainment
City
Mystic, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Romesentinel.com

Local author named a finalist for book awards

It was announced Saturday that William G. Duffy, a resident of Verona Beach, had been declared a finalist in two categories of the 2021 Independent Author Network (IAN) Book of the Year Awards. These categories are First Non-Fiction and Religion/Christian. Duffy’s book, “The Hidden Gospel of Thomas: Commentaries on the...
VERONA BEACH, NY
bizjournals

Author, artist deliver a 'love letter' to Greater Cincinnati

As we emerge from the pandemic, with its lockdowns and quarantines, many of us realize how much we’ve missed being together in public spaces. An engaging new book, “Gathering Places of Greater Cincinnati,” with text by Sue Ann Painter and art by Beverly Erschell, is a vivid reminder of our need to gather together, enlivened by the beauty and energy of our region’s civic spaces.
CINCINNATI, OH
scaddistrict.com

Local Cinema Studios’ ‘Bruiser’ collaborates with SCAD students

SAVANNAH (Nov. 11) — Students in FILM 455: Content, platform and distribution are working with nonprofit organization, Local Cinema Studios, to promote one of their films, “Bruiser,” as an exercise in marketing and production. “Our mission [at Local Cinema Studios] is to bridge the gap from academia to industry for...
SAVANNAH, GA
wintersexpress.com

Local author holds book signing for third novel

On Saturday, Nov. 27, local author Harry Steven Ackley will hold a book signing at the Berryessa Gap Tasting Room in downtown Winters to celebrate the release of his third novel, The Saint of El Camino Real. The signing will begin at 3 p.m. and continue until 5 p.m. There will be a limited number of books for sale.
WINTERS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New London Librarium#Connecticut Sea Grant#Wrack Lines
Warren Times Observer

Local author releases new novel

Local author Timothy Lyon published his newest novel, “Ashes: A World’s Fair Saga,” the first historical suspense novel in his “World’s Fair Series.”. “Ashes” tells the story of Aleksandar Scott in the year 1810, an inventor looking to make his future in Well’s Peake at the first-ever World’s Fair. Until, his invention falls into the hands of a mysterious masked man, and the murders of several prominent innovators come to light.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
tripsavvy.com

These Artist Collaborations Are Redefining Travel Gear

We’re dedicating our November features to arts and culture. With cultural institutions around the world in full swing, we’ve never been more excited to explore the world’s beautiful libraries, newest museums, and exciting exhibitions. Read on for inspiring stories on the artist collaborations that are redefining travel gear, the complicated relationship between cities and spontaneous art, how the world’s most historic sites maintain their beauty, and an interview with mixed media artist Guy Stanley Philoche.
TRAVEL
whatsupnewp.com

Local artists join Save The Bay for the 2021 Artists for The Bay online fundraiser

Just in time for the holiday season, Save The Bay’s virtual Artists for The Bay sale opens today and will run through December 31. In celebration of the beauty of Narragansett Bay, and in support of the nonprofit organization’s mission to protect and improve it, more than 20 local artists have committed to contributing 25 percent or more of select holiday sale proceeds to this annual fundraiser.
ADVOCACY
Bham Now

Local Authors Expo

The Local Authors Expo is an opportunity for you to sell and promote your work and network with fellow authors. The annual Local Authors Expo held at the Birmingham Public Library will showcase Alabama authors, including many from the Birmingham area. Our theme this year is, “Build Your Business Based on Your Book”. We will feature three guest speakers: Ashley Jones, Alabama’s first African American Poet Laureate, Eunice Elliot, a Journalist, Comedian, Author, and Dream Coach, and Dr. Fred Jones, Worthologist, Book, Brand and Business Coach (Former Attorney/Professor). Registration is $50 per author/bookseller and will take place through Eventbrite. Everyone who registers will receive complementary access to an Amazon Best-Seller training with Dr. Fred Jones. One individual will win a 90-minute one-on-one coaching session with Dr. Jones.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Amazon
Keene Sentinel

Brattleboro author touches on local roots in latest novel

BRATTLEBORO — Most people would love to jump in a time machine, allowing them to explore other eras. What if a maple tree were the magic ticket?. That's how it works in Lynne Kennedy's latest novel, "The Tree of Secrets," which tells four mysteries across three centuries in Brattleboro, with the help of — in true Vermont fashion — a magical maple tree. (The tree is, in fact, inspired by one in her front yard.)
BRATTLEBORO, VT
northwestgeorgianews.com

Local illustrator featured alongside international artists

A Gordon Central High School student has made his illustrative debut in a new children’s book. Aiden Long has been interested in drawing his entire life. He draws alien guns, animated cartoons, ocean animals, and movie scenes in comic book format, adding his own creative flair to well-known media by transforming characters into dinosaurs.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
INFORUM

Bonanzaville exhibit to feature work of six local artists

WEST FARGO - “Art in the Valley,” a new exhibit at Bonanzaville running from November 15, 2021, until Nov. 21, 2022, will showcase the work of six local artists. An artist reception for the first featured artists, printmaker Eric A. Johnson, will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 20.
WEST FARGO, ND
Bay News 9

Local artist captures fieldworkers in painting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Tony Rosa, who is semi-retired, began to paint five years ago to pass the time and it quickly became a passion of his. Tony Rosa’s exhibit American Pickers can be seen at the Orange County Administration Building. He spent time getting to know the fieldworkers and...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Times-Republican

Local artist’s illustrations offered on silent auction

Twenty-two colorful, playful illustrations will be on display during the Holiday Stroll indoors at McGregor’s Furniture, 111 W. Main St. Julie Bousum, former Marshalltown High School art instructor and creator of the Animal Rescue League mural, produced the nature-based illustrations for a new book about the sites and trails at the Grimes Farm. The “torn paper collage” artwork will be auctioned through a silent auction with all proceeds going to the Friends of Marshall County Conservation.
The Day

Local author D.M. Foley publishes first novel

In her first published novel, D.M. Foley explores the possible unintended consequences of an adoptee finding her biological family. The first in a series, “The Lyons Garden Book One Family Ties” was released in September and is available in eBook, paperback and hardcover through Amazon. Four area businesses are also carrying copies: The Primitive Crow in Bozrah, The Roseledge Farm Shop in Preston, Everly After in Baltic and Small Potatoes Gifts and Crafts in Norwich.
NORWICH, CT
ecurrent.com

5 Local Artists Featured in “Envision: The Michigan Artist Initiative”

Organized by Stamps Gallery, Envision: The Michigan Artist Initiative is a new awards program designed to support the development of contemporary artists that live and work in Michigan. The inaugural program is set to recognize the creativity, rigor, and innovation of five Michigan-based artists and is supported by The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts and the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA). The 5 finalists include:
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy