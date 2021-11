TOPEKA — Republican Sen. Rob Olson added his name to the long list of legislators who exited the one-day special session with less than they wanted. The House and Senate approved and Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill supportive of Kansans who objected to COVID-19 vaccination and presented their employers with religious, medical or philosophical objections to a mandate. If subsequently fired for refusing the vaccine, the new state law created a mechanism for anti-vaxxers to qualify for unemployment benefits. It also opened the door to a state-run process of financially punishing companies that didn’t accept vaccination exemption applications from their workers.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO