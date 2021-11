Kentucky is a three-seed in the South in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology over at ESPN. In this scenario, the Wildcats will be sent to Greenville to take on 14-seed Georgia State in the opening round, followed by a matchup with either Florida State (6) or Loyola Chicago (11) in the Round of 32. This would likely set up a battle with two-seed UCLA (2) in the Sweet 16, followed by a potential matchup with one-seed Kansas in the Elite Eight, both games being in San Antonio.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO